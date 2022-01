Approximately $1.4 million in renovations are planned for later this year at the Walmart Supercenter at 1700 Dallas Parkway, Plano. A listing on the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation website states the project is a general remodel to the existing store. Work is slated to begin before the end of May and conclude in September, according to the TDLR. Walmart carries a wide range of groceries, home goods, clothing, sports equipment, automotive accessories and more. 972-931-9846. www.walmart.com.

16 HOURS AGO