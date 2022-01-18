ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountstown, FL

Panhandle Pioneer Settlement to hold first annual ‘Keepers of the Old Ways’ event

 3 days ago

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement is gearing up for its first annual “Keepers of the Old Ways” event.

The survival expo will teach attendees about the daily lifestyle of the Pioneer days.

“Even though our ancestors had to do this, many of the skills taught can even be used now and could be useful in natural disasters where you need to know survival tactics,” said event coordinator, Jessica Bracewell.

Some of the classes to be taught at the event include soap making, candle making, campfire cooking and natural medicine instruction.

There will also be opportunities for interaction with live animals, horse-drawn carriages and axe-throwing. Axes will be inflatable for young children.

The event will be held on Friday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement in Blountstown, located in Sam Atkins Park.

Tickets are $10 for adults for one day and $15 dollars for two-day admission. Senior discounts are available and admission is free for children 12 and younger. Tickets can be purchased here .

For the full schedule for the event see below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vA6kX_0doho6gm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vOeEA_0doho6gm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z1Glg_0doho6gm00
