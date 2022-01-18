ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Trump cutout among pranks left at Executive Mansion for Youngkin

By Judy Kurtz
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qc7S6_0dohnw1k00

A life-size cutout of former President Trump reportedly greeted Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) when he entered his office for one of his first days of work — one of several pranks left by Youngkin's predecessor.

The grinning Trump image — showing the 45th president posing with both thumbs up and a typed out mock message, “I will call soon — we need to talk about 2024!” — was part of a series of pranks that have become a bipartisan tradition of sorts for outgoing governors in the commonwealth, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

In addition to the Trump display, former Gov. Ralph Northam (D) pranked his successor — who was sworn in as Virginia’s 74th governor on Saturday — with a play on Youngkin’s signature cold-weather accessory, leaving a blue fleece vest hanging up in the closet with an embroidered message.

“Top State for Business,” the sewn words said, touting a Northam accomplishment.

During the heated gubernatorial race, Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe knocked both Youngkin’s ties to Trump and his political opponent’s vested look, saying the former private equity CEO and ex-president shared a “dangerous alliance” that would “bring division, hate, and Trumpism to Virginia disguised in a fleece vest and khakis.”

A Youngkin spokesman didn’t address the Trump cutout or fleece vest pranks, but did reveal some other gags Northam apparently had up his sleeve.

Photos of Northam were left all over the governor’s mansion, “including surprising places like the bathroom,” Youngkin’s office told ITK. Youngkin, a Rice University alum, also was welcomed to his new digs with the flags of the University of Houston, his school’s college sports rival. Photographs were also scattered around the home “representing a certain type of intoxicating plant,” according to Youngkin’s office. Northam signed a bill legalizing marijuana possession in Virginia last year. In addition to the sea of snapshots, a copy of a book penned by McAuliffe, as well the gubernatorial hopeful’s 100-day plan, was left at the governor’s mansion.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Comedian, 'Baskets' actor Louie Anderson dead at 68 from cancer

Comedian Louie Anderson, who won an Emmy for his work on "Baskets" in 2016, has died. He was 68. The news comes just days after news that he was undergoing treatment for cancer, Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in a Las Vegas hospital. Anderson's agent, Glenn Schwartz, said the actor...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Will Chauvin testify at trial of 3 other cops?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — As the federal trial for three former Minneapolis officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights is set to begin Monday, some wonder whether Derek Chauvin – the officer already convicted of Floyd’s murder – will take the stand. Many legal experts say they don’t anticipate that. If he does testify, he could face some hard questions.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
The Hill

Jan. 6 committee asks Ivanka Trump to sit for interview

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is asking Ivanka Trump , former President Trump 's daughter and one of his White House advisers, to voluntarily sit down with the committee. The request — the first official outreach to a member of the Trump family...
POTUS
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor requests special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor on Thursday requested a special grand jury to aid her investigation into possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis sent a letter, obtained by NBC News, to Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Christopher Brasher asking for a special grand jury to investigate any "coordinated attempts to unlawfully alter the outcome of the 2020 elections in this state."
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Donald Trump
The Hill

The Hill

453K+
Followers
54K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy