Jack Meyer scored a game-high 24 points, and Ty Robinson and Taylor Cheek combined for 30 as the Maxwell boys basketball team defeated Brady 61-55 on Tuesday at home. “We were in attack mode,” Maxwell coach Quin Conner said. “We got to the rim a lot. That’s easy to say with Jack at the helm. … I was really proud of his effort, and just the guys around him and how they responded.”

MAXWELL, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO