Entire Staff of Bagel Shop Quit After They Say Manager Wrongly Fired

By Gerrard Kaonga
 3 days ago
The video was posted on TikTok on Saturday and has already amassed over 4 million...

scott
3d ago

It’s about time essential, retail employees stand up for fair treatment. This abuse of power and intimidation is absolutely over the top. It’s been going on for way too long

Susan Mefford
3d ago

good the employees should have more rights than most jobs give them good employees are not disposable replaceable it's not that easy to get good employees respect your good employees

Ryan Lippert
3d ago

while they may think they are taking a stand and feel the manger was wrongly terminated, but this enmasse quitting will haunt them when looking for another job. how can a future employer have confidence you will stick around if you don't agree with management?

