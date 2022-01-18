ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk County Bar & Grill's Newest Location Features Menu With Plenty Of Options

By Nicole Valinote
 3 days ago
Pizza from CANZ Photo Credit: Tom G. / Yelp

The owners of a Long Island bar and grill have opened a new location with plenty of drinks and meals to choose from while watching the game.

The owners of CANZ opened a new location in the Suffolk County hamlet of Bohemia. The business also operates a location in Westbury.

The eatery offers happy hour from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with $4 cocktails, glasses of wine and quesadillas.

Guests can also order loaded fries, mac & cheese bites and boneless wings for $5, along with other deals.

The sports bar also offers a selection of sandwiches and wraps, including BLTs, Buffalo chicken wraps and avocado veggie wraps.

Guests can also order burgers, salads, calamari, fried ravioli and more.

"I've never heard of this place and was excited to see the grand opening was only a few days before we dined," Mariah B., of Holtsville, said in a Yelp review of the new location. "We walked in and noticed the large, clean restaurant area with multiple LARGE flat screen TVs displaying multiple football games.

"I ordered chicken fingers and fries and my husband ordered nachos. Both were amazing and totally hit the spot! My chicken fingers and fries were extremely hot and fresh and my husband raved about his nachos."

The new eatery is located at 4780 Sunrise Highway South Service Road in Bohemia.

Learn more about CANZ's menu and hours here.

