Recently exceeding 180,000 influencers and 20,000 brands, Intellifluence has now crossed the threshold of 200,000 active users on its influencer marketing network. “Chasing Metcalfe’s law is a difficult prospect for all networks, regardless of the industry focus,” said Joe Sinkwitz, CEO and Co-Founder of Intellifluence. “However, what most people may not understand is that by servicing two sides of a marketplace with inverse needs, as a company we need to be both mindful of chicken-and-egg supply vs demand side constraints all while maintaining that network growth. It’s a balancing act, but thankfully it’s working and we’re having fun!”

INTERNET ・ 8 HOURS AGO