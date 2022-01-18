ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dietitians Agree: The One Herb You Should Be Cooking With Daily For Reduced Inflammation

Inflamed skin is undoubtedly stressful to deal with, and it is often emphasized by the harsh effects of winter. If you’re looking for ingredients in your diet that can treat inflammation, look no further.

You might already be aware of the turmeric spice’s power in aiding reddened skin, and we’ve found another vital and delicious food that can easily be inserted into countless recipes.

We reached out to dietitian Jeanette Kimszal, RDN, NLC for one herb that has plenty of skincare benefits and can be cooked with daily.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZD5um_0dohmA4100

How Parsley Aids Inflamed Skin

Parsley is a powerful leafy plant with many skincare benefits that you've probably never realized. In cooking, it can be used as a garnish or condiment for instant flavor.

Kimszal explains that it is nutrient-rich, contains important compounds for your overall health, and can suit your skin's needs more than you might think.

"Parsley is an antibacterial and antioxidant-rich food due to the compounds apigenin and myricetin," says Kimszal. "These may prevent inflammation and protect the skin."

Kimszal also notes that apigenin "may protect against skin cancer" and myricetin can protect skin from "damage from ultraviolet light."

"Parsley is also is a good source of vitamin A, C, and K," adds Kimszal. "In addition to being vitamins, they have antioxidant properties and can help with wound healing and cell growth."

Ultimately, whether you like to sprinkle it onto pasta, dips or even in soup, parsley is versatile and light. Its strength in potentially aiding your inflamed skin is not to be underestimated, so it's worth trying in your meals this week!

Comments / 0

