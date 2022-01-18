ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Year-Old Suffolk Girl Dies From Injuries In Crash In Which Mother Was Charged With DWAI

By Kathy Reakes
 3 days ago
New York State Police Photo Credit: NYSP

A 4-year-old Long Island girl has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash last week in which her mother was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs.

Gracelyn Perkowski, of Riverhead, died Sunday, Jan, 16, said New York State Police Trooper Daniel Ahlgrim.

The crash took place around 11:40 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, on Flanders Road in the town of Southampton between a 2005 Toyota Rav 4 and a 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan, Ahlgrim said.

The driver of the Rav 4 was Amy Wesolowski, 34 of Riverhead, carrying her daughter Gracelyn Perkowski.

Following the crash, the little girl, who was critically injured, was first was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center before being transferred to Stony Brook University Hospital where she died, police said.

Wesolowski, who received minor injuries, was arrested and charged with:

  • Driving while ability impaired by drugs
  • Endangering the welfare of a child,
  • Aggravated DWI with a child
  • Driving while intoxicated/Leandra's Law

The other driver also received minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police at 631-756-3300.

