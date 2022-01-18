ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Bandwidth Appoints Rebecca Bottorff to Board of Directors, Expanding Board to Six Members

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime Chief People Officer brings significant tech leadership experience working with public and private company boards and helping scale growth through culture-building. Bandwidth Inc., a leading global enterprise cloud communications company, announced the appointment of Rebecca Bottorff, the company’s longtime Chief People Officer, to its board of directors. The appointment is...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Atlas AI appoints Textio Co-founder and CEO, Kieran Snyder, to Board of Directors

Atlas AI, the demand intelligence platform that enables organizations to identify and invest in unserved and underserved communities, announced the appointment of Kieran Snyder, co-founder and CEO of Textio, to the company’s Board of Directors. “Kieran Snyder is a widely respected entrepreneur and enterprise SaaS leader, and someone who...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

PerimeterX Appoints Key Executives to Expand Leadership Team and Accelerate Growth

Cybersecurity leader broadens management team with seasoned industry veterans responsible for revenue, finance, alliances and service delivery. PerimeterX, the leading provider of solutions that detect and stop the abuse of identity and account information on the web, today announced that it has strengthened its executive management team to accelerate growth.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

CoinFlip Appoints Steve Gradman as Chief Marketing Officer

Gradman will Showcase the Brand’s Evolution and Innovation as the Company Broadens its Financial Service Offerings in the Coming Year. CoinFlip, a leading financial services platform focused on the digital economy, today announced that Steve Gradman has joined as Chief Marketing Officer, effective immediately. Gradman joins the team with more than 30 years of experience in marketing spanning several diverse business organizations from blue chip corporate mainstays to emerging startups. In his new role, he will oversee CoinFlip’s multi-tiered marketing efforts as the company expands its service offerings. Under his direction, CoinFlip will expand its brand building efforts and deepen customer engagement.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Canon U.S.A., Inc. Announces New Executive Appointments

Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is proud to announce executive appointments and promotions that took effect Jan. 1. These new appointments fortify Canon’s commitment to elevating its employees and placing them in positions to succeed, as well as further solidifying Canon’s position as a leader in digital imaging solutions.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Of Directors#Boards Of Directors#Expanding Board#Bandwidth Inc#Marketing Technology News#Martech Interview
martechseries.com

Market Research Technology Platform Suzy Introduces MRX Industry Advisory Board

Suzy, a leading agile market research software platform, today announced a new industry advisory board composed of executives from distinguished brands to guide the company’s continued growth. The Suzy MRX Advisory Board will offer expertise to inform the overarching company strategy and focus, as well as provide input into the development of new products and research capabilities.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

(ISC)² Appoints James Prather as Vice President of Global Marketing

(ISC)² – the world’s largest nonprofit association of certified cybersecurity professionals – announced the appointment of James Prather to vice president, global marketing. In this role, Prather is responsible for strategic global marketing initiatives that facilitate member growth and expand global awareness of the (ISC)² mission.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Visionaize Announces Acquisition of INOVX Software

The INOVX Software V-Suite® to be integrated into Visionaize Digital Twin, bringing the most comprehensive, AI-driven Digital Twin solution to empower digital transformation leaders succeed in their digital journey. Visionaize, Inc., the intelligence-led digital twin company, today announced the acquisition of INOVX Solutions, Inc., the digital twin innovator and...
SOFTWARE
theexaminernews.com

Furniture Sharehouse Non-Profit Expands Board of Directors

Furniture Sharehouse, Westchester’s only non-profit “furniture bank,” has expanded its Board of Directors with the recent appointments of Maureen Zaback, Gail Fattizzi and Stephanie Giroux. Established in 2006, Furniture Sharehouse provides furniture free-of-charge to economically disadvantaged individuals and families living in Westchester, giving them the basic household...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Deadline

Trisha Husson To Oversee Strategy, Finance and Business Operations At Disney General Entertainment

Trisha Husson has been promoted at Disney General Entertainment. Husson has been named Head of Strategy, Business Operations and Finance at the Peter Rice-run division, which oversees creating original entertainment and news content for the Company’s streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks. Husson, as EVP of Strategy and Business Operations, has been managing day-to-day operations after Ravi Ahuja stepped down in 2020. The role also includes oversight of content research, insights and scheduling, content valuation, music business affairs and labor relations. Reporting to Rice, she will manage the teams that provide strategy, production financial planning, content analytics and operational guidance for...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

FullStory Appoints Edelita Tichepco as Chief Financial Officer

Senior finance executive brings decades of experience in guiding growth to leadership team. FullStory, the market and technology leader in Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI), announced the appointment of Edelita Tichepco as the company’s first Chief Financial Officer. Tichepco brings more than 20 years of financial and technology industry experience to the FullStory senior leadership team and most recently served as Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations at Anaplan, Inc., where she was instrumental in guiding the company’s initial public offering. In her new role, Tichepco will oversee all aspects of the company’s financial operations, with a strategic focus on global expansion.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Lucidworks Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors to Guide Transformation

Diane Honda, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, and Secretary at Barracuda Networks, and Adam Famularo, CEO of WorkFusion, join Lucidworks Board of Directors. Lucidworks, the provider of next-generation AI-powered search applications and pioneer of the Connected Experience Cloud, announces the appointments of Diane Honda and Adam Famularo to the board of directors. Honda is the Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel, and Secretary at Barracuda Networks, a leading provider for cloud-enabled security solutions. Famularo is the CEO of WorkFusion, a leading provider of robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation solutions. The two executives bring decades of experiences as transformational and visionary leaders and will help shape Lucidworks’ strategy and growth moving forward.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

O’Reilly Announces Another High-Growth Year as Organizations Prioritize Learning and Development

O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced that the company achieved 47.4% year-over-year sales growth in enterprise bookings, bringing overall sales growth across its enterprise learning solution to 17.5% in 2021. With well over 20 million people quitting their jobs in the second half of 2021, finding and retaining talent is becoming increasingly challenging. And ​​nearly 90% of employees want training available anywhere and anytime they need it. As a result, enterprise organizations are prioritizing investments in learning and training.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Braze Unveils Results of Second Annual Customer Engagement Review

94% of brands rated their customer engagement practices as excellent or good. Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today released its second annual Customer Engagement Review. Combining data from the Braze platform, with the results from a global survey of 1,500+ marketing decision makers across 14 global markets, the report unveils macro trends within customer engagement that emerged in 2021, how customer engagement has evolved over the past year, and opportunities for improvement and growth for 2022.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

AgileThought, a Global Provider of Digital Transformation Services, Appoints New Chief Operating Officer and Chief Delivery Officer and Chief Technology Officer

AgileThought, Inc. (“AgileThought”), a global provider of digital transformation services, custom software development, and next-generation technologies, announced that it has made two key leadership appointments that will help position the business for continued sustained growth. Kevin Johnston, who brings over 30 years of experience in technology and business development, was named Chief Operating Officer and Alejandro Manzocchi, a veteran IT and software development executive, was named Chief Delivery Officer and Chief Technology Officer.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

CodeSee Announces $7M in New Funding to Address Rising Demand for Code Visualization and Understanding

Funding Totals $10M With Latest Additions From Investors; CodeSee Empowers Developers and Teams to Improve Understanding of Code. announced it has raised $7 million in additional funding, bringing the company’s raised total to $10 million. The add-on seed funding was led by new investors Wellington Access Ventures, Plexo Capital, and existing investors with participation from angel investors Adam Gross (former CEO of Heroku) and Window Snyder (former Chief Security Officer of Square, Intel and Fastly), among many others. CodeSee will use the funds to build and launch new Maps features to address surging customer demand and expand its enterprise and teams offering.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Opera Announces $50 Million Share Repurchase Program

Opera Limited, a global web innovator with an engaged and growing base of hundreds of millions of monthly active users who seek a better internet experience, today announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program (the “Program”), which authorizes the Company’s management to execute the repurchase of up to US$50 million of its American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing two ordinary shares, by March 31, 2024.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ceros acquires online visual commenting tool Oroson

Deal will add video and audio support to the company’s MarkUp product in latest effort to support creative collaboration across all design projects. Ceros, the cloud-based, no-code design platform for interactive content, announced today its acquisition of online visual feedback tool Oroson as it accelerates its mission of becoming the unmatched leader in empowering creativity and collaboration.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Habu Announces CPG Clean Room Starter Package to Accelerate Insights and Growth for CPG Companies

Habu, the Global Innovator in Data Collaboration Software, announced the release of its Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Clean Room Starter Package, enabling CPG companies to access pre-sourced data, pre-packaged use cases, and pre-built queries and visualizations within privacy- and governance-safe clean room environments to fuel insights, targeting, and measurement. Marketing...
BUSINESS
Variety

Variety Promotes Dea Lawrence to Chief Operating and Marketing Officer

Variety has promoted Dea Lawrence to Chief Operating and Marketing Officer. Lawrence has dramatically expanded Variety‘s business operations since she rejoined the brand in 2015 as Chief Marketing Officer. She led the reimagining of Variety’s thriving roster of annual events and summits by pivoting at the start of the pandemic to the creation of the Variety Streaming Room virtual franchise. Along with Steven Gaydos, Variety‘s Executive Vice President of Global Content, Lawrence created the Variety Content Studio, which includes both brand storytelling and sponsored video series. Through savvy technology vendor alliances, she has improved the infrastructure and productivity across creative, event production,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
martechseries.com

Alegeus Expands Leadership, Appoints Gregory Deavens to Board of Directors

Alegeus, the market leader in consumer funding technology, today announced it has named Gregory E. Deavens to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. In his role, Deavens will provide strategic counsel to support continuous innovation to enhance the Alegeus value proposition, extend its leadership position in the market, and provide deep market and customer insights to fuel Alegeus’ relentless focus on being a client-first organization.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy