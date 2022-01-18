Bandwidth Appoints Rebecca Bottorff to Board of Directors, Expanding Board to Six Members

Senior finance executive brings decades of experience in guiding growth to leadership team. FullStory, the market and technology leader in Digital Experience Intelligence (DXI), announced the appointment of Edelita Tichepco as the company’s first Chief Financial Officer. Tichepco brings more than 20 years of financial and technology industry experience to the FullStory senior leadership team and most recently served as Vice President of Finance & Investor Relations at Anaplan, Inc., where she was instrumental in guiding the company’s initial public offering. In her new role, Tichepco will oversee all aspects of the company’s financial operations, with a strategic focus on global expansion.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO