Utica, NY

Utica man arrested on weapons charges after accidental shooting

By Thad Randazzo
 3 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that a man from Utica has been arrested on criminal weapons charges after allegedly shooting himself in the leg accidentally.

Around 12:00 am on Monday, January 17 th , UPD was dispatched to a residence on the 1500 block of Conkling Ave after receiving reports of gunfire. When units arrived on the scene, they found 27-year-old Sha La with a gunshot wound to his thigh.

According to investigators, Sha La’s story “was not making sense” and was not matching up with the evidence they found at the scene. It was decided that a search warrant was needed to gather more evidence into what happened. During the execution of the search warrant, UPD found several illegal items including Taurus 9mm handgun, an extended 9mm magazine, and bullet fragments.

The evidence found inside the residence and the additional information that was gathered led investigators to believe that Sha La was likely responsible for shooting himself in the leg. When he was presented with this information, Sha La allegedly admitted to shooting himself accidentally.

Sha La was treated for non-life-threatening injuries to his leg and arrested on the following charges:

  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree
  • Criminal Possession of a Firearm

Eyewitness News will update this story with any information as it is released.

