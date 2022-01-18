This NJ Diner Named Among Best 24-Hour Restaurants In US

Broadway Diner Photo Credit: Google Maps

Endless coffee refills, and a long and varied menu.

These are just some of the things that go into a great 24-hour restaurant. EatThisNotThat has chosen the best 24-hour eatery in every state.

"Road tripping and traveling for work can bring on some late nights or early mornings," the site reads. Fortunately, when hunger strikes on the road, there's likely a 24-hour restaurant nearby serving up breakfast favorites like pancakes and omelets, along with full plates of fried chicken and meatloaf for those craving something more savory."

In New Jersey, that top diner is The Broadway Diner in Bayonne, according to the website. Located on Broadway, the diner bills itself as home to the "world's best pancakes."

EatThisNotThat notes its Philly cheesesteak and chicken parm sub. The restaurant offers an all-you-can-eat Italian buffet every Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., featuring homemade delicacies, its website says.

