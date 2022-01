From delivering over a decade of experience and vast insight working with global brands, Argenas joins one of the fast-track retail and media activation leaders. Genesis, creator and developer of the global APP>LESS and IMPULSE digital platforms, is proud to announce the addition of Timothy Argenas as the new Vice President, based in Denver, Co. Tim, previously a renowned and invaluable leader at Ibotta, will be directly responsible for the discovery and growth of new business in the retail marketing space for Genesis’ stable of innovative products. Working alongside Genesis’ creative development and customer leaders, he will be charged with the goal of expanding the company’s presence throughout the United States.

