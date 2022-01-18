ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cision Launches New Suite of ESG Solutions

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCision is pleased to announce that it is expanding its suite of services for brands seeking to tell their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) story. This new suite of services continues to build on Cision’s drive to empower communications professionals to reach and engage their audiences. Marketing Technology...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Caden Launches as Zero-Party Data Platform, Leading the Shift to Consumer Control of Data With $3.4M in Pre-Seed Funding From Investors Including Jerry Yang & Barry Sternlicht

John Roa, Seasoned Technology Entrepreneur, Announces Venture after Selling His Last Startup to Salesforce. Caden, a personal data advocacy startup, launches to lead the paradigm shift in consumer data and privacy. Caden’s platform empowers users to have complete control over their data and earn a profit by sharing certain data with trusted brands, while never relinquishing ownership. As a “zero-party” data platform, Caden aims to impact the market with its next-generation cloud infrastructure that inverses the current dynamics of how brands access and act on personal data from their customers. Caden has raised a $3.4 million pre-seed round backed by notable investors, including Yahoo! co-founder Jerry Yang, Starwood Capital’s Barry Sternlicht, MediaLink’s Wenda Millard, and seven venture capital firms.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

The Financial Times Opts to Partner With Brand Metrics for Brand Lift Measurement Globally

The FT has chosen to work exclusively with Brand Metrics for all digital brand lift measurement. Global technology company, Brand Metrics, which works with publishers to demonstrate the effectiveness of digital advertising, has announced it is to continue its longstanding partnership with the Financial Times (FT), following a highly successful collaboration for several years and a subsequent review of partners undertaken by the premium publisher.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Market Research Technology Platform Suzy Introduces MRX Industry Advisory Board

Suzy, a leading agile market research software platform, today announced a new industry advisory board composed of executives from distinguished brands to guide the company’s continued growth. The Suzy MRX Advisory Board will offer expertise to inform the overarching company strategy and focus, as well as provide input into the development of new products and research capabilities.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Atlas AI appoints Textio Co-founder and CEO, Kieran Snyder, to Board of Directors

Atlas AI, the demand intelligence platform that enables organizations to identify and invest in unserved and underserved communities, announced the appointment of Kieran Snyder, co-founder and CEO of Textio, to the company’s Board of Directors. “Kieran Snyder is a widely respected entrepreneur and enterprise SaaS leader, and someone who...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Marketing#Esg#Personalized Marketing#Martech Interview#Vp Marketing#Cision Pr Newswire#Esg News
martechseries.com

Integral Ad Science Appoints Robert Janecek as Chief Information Officer

Integral Ad Science, a global leader in digital media quality, announced the appointment of Robert Janecek as Chief Information Officer, as the company continues its global growth. Based in New York, Janecek reports directly to Oleg Bershadsky, Chief Operating Officer at IAS. Marketing Technology News: Benchmark Digital Partners Becomes a...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Pavilion Data Systems Appoints Shridar Subramanian As Chief Marketing and Product Officer

Data Storage Veteran with Extensive Marketing and Product Management Experience Will Drive Company’s Innovations to Make Data Analytics Faster, More Efficient. Pavilion Data Systems, the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider, announced the hiring of Shridar Subramanian as the company’s Chief Marketing and Product Officer (CMPO). Subramanian, a seasoned marketing executive with broad experience in data storage technologies, will spearhead the company’s initiatives to further innovate in the big data storage and analytics marketplace.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Contentgine Announces the Release of “Target Lists, Categories, and Case Study Titles: Three Surprising Results from a Contentgine Data Science Analysis”

Company’s Chief Data Scientist Uncovers Better Ways to Do Content Marketing Using Target Account Lists. Contentgine (www.contentgine.com), the world leader in content-based marketing, announced today that it has released an analysis of the target account lists (TAL’s) utilized by a sample set of customers, and that analysis has yielded three surprising results.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
martechseries.com

Secret Network Announces $400 Million in Ecosystem Funding Alongside Substantial New Investment from Leading Firms

DeFiance Capital, Alameda Research, CoinFund, HashKey Acquire SCRT Positions; Secret Network Reveals $225M Ecosystem Fund and $175M Accelerator Pool. SCRT Labs, the core development team behind Secret Network, revealed $400M in ecosystem funding initiatives as part of Shockwave, a massive growth initiative aimed at establishing Secret Network as a critical pillar and data privacy hub for Web3. Secret Network is the first Layer 1 blockchain with privacy-preserving smart contracts, which launched on mainnet in 2020.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Neustar Expands Suite of Contact Center Solutions with the Launch of Email Intelligence

Neustar, Inc., a TransUnion company, has expanded its suite of Contact Center Solutions with Email Intelligence. This new capability provides additional signals and scores to maximize the impact of the email channel while reducing the corresponding compliance and financial risks. Marketing Technology News: Searchbloom Awarded Among 2021’s Fastest Growing Companies...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Braze Unveils Results of Second Annual Customer Engagement Review

94% of brands rated their customer engagement practices as excellent or good. Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today released its second annual Customer Engagement Review. Combining data from the Braze platform, with the results from a global survey of 1,500+ marketing decision makers across 14 global markets, the report unveils macro trends within customer engagement that emerged in 2021, how customer engagement has evolved over the past year, and opportunities for improvement and growth for 2022.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Newgen Software to Acquire Number Theory, an AI/ML Data Science Platform Company

With this acquisition, Newgen well-poised to deliver low code, cloud-native AI/ML capabilities to every enterprise. Newgen Software, a leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform, is pleased to announce that it is acquiring India-based Number Theory, an AI/ML (artificial intelligence and machine learning) data science platform company, subject to the completion of conditions as stated in the approved Share Purchase Agreement.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

authID.ai Launches Verified™ Platform Version 2.4

Verified 2.4 enhancements offer more streamlined, cloud-native facial biometric authentication to defend against identity fraud. authID.ai [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, today announced the launch of Verified™ Platform Version 2.4. Designed to meet the demands of today’s mobile users for more convenient and seamless identity authentication, the release offers a streamlined user experience, improved speed and enhanced artificial intelligence-backed capabilities. It delivers a sleeker and more convenient user interface and superior quality assessment elements to deliver a consistent, trusted identity authentication process.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Enters into Agreement with UNIFD to Expand Connected TV Reach for Programmatic

Adding CTV devices like Roku, FireTv, Samsung further expands advertising opportunities for marketers. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBQ) (the “Company”), a leading provider of next-generation advertising, today announced that it has entered into an agreement with UNIFD, a digital media company focused on driving brand awareness across emerging channels, for its programmatic advertising placements for Roku, FireTv, Samsung and other Connected TV (CTV) Devices. UNIFD, with its 275+ and ever-expanding CTV marketplace covering the nation’s top news channels, entertainment channels as well as sports, 85 million monthly advertising opportunities and a 98% completion rate, is known for its transparency and ability to drive performance and brand awareness across emerging channels. The collaboration will allow marketers to add Roku and other high performing CTV inventory to their programmatic media buy and help marketers reach the users across mobile desktop and connected TV ecosystems.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Genesis Announces the Addition of Retail Marketing Leader Timothy Argenas as New Vice President

From delivering over a decade of experience and vast insight working with global brands, Argenas joins one of the fast-track retail and media activation leaders. Genesis, creator and developer of the global APP>LESS and IMPULSE digital platforms, is proud to announce the addition of Timothy Argenas as the new Vice President, based in Denver, Co. Tim, previously a renowned and invaluable leader at Ibotta, will be directly responsible for the discovery and growth of new business in the retail marketing space for Genesis’ stable of innovative products. Working alongside Genesis’ creative development and customer leaders, he will be charged with the goal of expanding the company’s presence throughout the United States.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Pavilion Data Raises $45 Million to Expand Its Platform for Accelerating Data Analytics

Pavilion Data Systems, the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider and a pioneer of NVMe-oF, today announced major successes on multiple fronts in 2021, underscoring the strong demand for its dense high-performance data analytics platform and laying the groundwork for increased momentum in 2022. Pavilion Data Systems raised a $45 million round led by Kleiner Perkins and Artiman Ventures. This funding, combined with the rapid growth of its customer base, strong business momentum, and key executive hires, including Dario Zamarian as CEO, positions Pavilion to address the increasing need for a high-performance, dense, and scale-out flash storage platform for analytics and AI/ML applications.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Habu Announces CPG Clean Room Starter Package to Accelerate Insights and Growth for CPG Companies

Habu, the Global Innovator in Data Collaboration Software, announced the release of its Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Clean Room Starter Package, enabling CPG companies to access pre-sourced data, pre-packaged use cases, and pre-built queries and visualizations within privacy- and governance-safe clean room environments to fuel insights, targeting, and measurement. Marketing...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Croud Strengthens Luxury Digital Marketing Offer with Acquisition of VERB

Croud, the award-winning digital marketing agency working with some of the world’s leading brands, has acquired of VERB Brands, the leading luxury performance marketing agency. The news marks Croud’s first UK acquisition since receiving funding from private equity investment firm LDC in November 2019 and also celebrating their ten-year...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Nextech AR Launches its Public Version of ARitize 3D Saas For Ecommerce

Nextech AR Solutions Corp., a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and services is pleased to announce the launch of its ARitize 3D SaaS offering to the public. With this launch, Nextech now extends 3D model creation to an unlimited list of customers, including small, medium and large ecommerce businesses who want to quickly scale the creation of 3D models in a cost effective way. Nextech believes that it is first to market with this self-service AR SaaS platform for ecommerce which offers scalability, affordability, ease of use, and the highest quality 3D models.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

O’Reilly Announces Another High-Growth Year as Organizations Prioritize Learning and Development

O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced that the company achieved 47.4% year-over-year sales growth in enterprise bookings, bringing overall sales growth across its enterprise learning solution to 17.5% in 2021. With well over 20 million people quitting their jobs in the second half of 2021, finding and retaining talent is becoming increasingly challenging. And ​​nearly 90% of employees want training available anywhere and anytime they need it. As a result, enterprise organizations are prioritizing investments in learning and training.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy