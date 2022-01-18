13 PvP MMORPGs To Test Your Skill In 2022

For those not in the know, RuneScape is a big deal. A darned big deal. At least to those in the MMORPG world. Now entering its 21st year, it’s one of the biggest MMORPGs out there and probably the best free one. The theme is high fantasy, with an equally strong medieval tinge running all the way through it – a combination that works superbly well; just ask J.K. Rowling. RuneScape is significant on a personal level for three teeny-tiny reasons: being the first MMORPG I played; the first game I could be said to have been addicted to; and the first game I got into that could be described as ‘online’, though far from the best. Still, that’s three gaming milestones not to be scoffed at.

