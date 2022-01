The league and MLBPA are scheduled to meet today for just the second time since the lockout began. So far, minimal progress has been made, and while I would love to sit here and say that will change after the players present their counterproposal today, I would be lying if I did. It’s very likely both sides leave today’s meeting unhappy and no closer to a deal, setting the table for the season to be delayed.

