Video Games

Xbox Now Owns Legendary PlayStation Series Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon

By Sammy Barker
pushsquare.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA curious consequence of Microsoft’s earth-shattering $70 billion buyout of Activision is that Xbox now owns legendary PlayStation franchises Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon. Sony made these games in collaboration with Universal Interactive back in the...

www.pushsquare.com

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Microsoft Buys Activision Blizzard, Now Owns Call Of Duty And Crash Bandicoot

Microsoft has purchased embattled Call of Duty and Crash Bandicoot publisher Activision in a deal worth a whopping $68.7 billion. To give some perspective on the astonishing size of that figure, Disney paid $4.05 billion for Star Wars studio Lucasfilm in 2012, with half of the money paid in cash and the other half in Disney stock.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard#Universal Interactive
Variety

Electronic Arts COO Laura Miele on Gaming’s Big Moment: ‘We Have Significant Runway Ahead of Us’

Laura Miele knows that video gaming is having a big moment. The industry veteran, who was named chief operating officer of gaming giant Electronic Arts in September, also knows that well-heeled competitors are ready to barrel into the sector that is becoming ever-more intertwined with Hollywood’s core businesses. On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Miele says EA is fortified for heightened competition from streaming platforms by its 40-year history of creating game franchises ranging from “The Sims” to “Madden NFL” to its partnership with Lucasfilm on “Star Wars” titles. (And this conversation was held before Microsoft unveiled its blockbuster...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
Cheddar News

Microsoft Integrating Activision With 'Next Phase of the Internet' as Its Goal

In what could be the biggest deal in video games history, Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard underlines the company's aggressive push in gaming and beyond into its long-term vision of being top dog in the metaverse. Adam Hollander, former director of gamification at Microsoft and founder of Hungry Wolves NFT, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “Microsoft always plays chess, not checkers," he said, describing the price tag as an opportunity cost. "It's about integrating Activision Blizzard in with Azure and Windows and Xbox and Hololens and Minecraft and everything else that they're doing for the inevitable goal of being the major player in the next phase of the internet."
VIDEO GAMES
pushsquare.com

Harry Potter Game Hogwarts Legacy Allegedly in Trouble on PS5, PS4

It’s been well over a year since we last heard word of Harry Potter-themed open world RPG Hogwarts Legacy, but developer Avalanche Software had promised updates in 2022. That information could end up being a delay, as word has it the title has been stupefied behind-the-scenes. Ex-IGN scribe and Sacred Symbols host Colin Moriarty revealed on his latest PlayStation podcast that the “game isn't coming out this year” and “it's in some sort of trouble”.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Xbox Series X|S Beat PlayStation 5 in the UK Last Month; Xbox Series Sales Surpassed 1 Million

Although the Nintendo Switch again was the best-selling console in the UK last month, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S followed closely and managed to beat Sony’s PS5. As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, December was another big month for Nintendo following a 6% sales increase compared to November 2021. More interesting, however, are the sales for Microsoft’s next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. December 2021 was the biggest month for Series X and S, beating last year’s launch sales, and also beating PlayStation 5. Sales for Sony’s console were also up compared to November 2021, but this wasn’t enough to beat Xbox Series sales. According to Gamesindustry.biz, the 108% sales jump for Microsoft’s consoles was driven by a major increase in the stock of the Series X.
FIFA
pushsquare.com

Zenith: The Last City, an Ambitious PSVR MMO, Launches 27th January

There was scepticism regarding PSVR when it first launched from fans perhaps burned by the PS Vita and other side-projects from Sony. But credit where credit is due: PlayStation has kept its virtual reality headset flush with software for over five years now. On the eve of PSVR2’s launch, then, there’s one major project stilly vying for your attention: Zenith: The Last City.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

This Half-Life mod will swap Gordon Freeman for Spyro the Dragon

A Half-Life fan is working on a mod that gives Gordon Freeman the old heave-ho in favour of Spyro the Dragon. There are several demos for the mod on ModDB or the Half-Life: Year of the Dragon website. As ever, though, mod with caution and keep in mind that the mod isn’t endorsed by Activision Blizzard or Valve.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Why Does Warzone Keep Crashing on Xbox Series X

Some Xbox Series X players are not having fun in Call of Duty: Warzone—partially because they can't seem to log in or play long enough to enjoy themselves. It appears that Xbox users are suffering from an epidemic of crashes, dev errors, and loading issues. Unsurprisingly, players are fed up. With users suggesting fixes like "uninstall" and "purchase the battle pass," the frustration from the community is palpable. This also comes on the heels of a free-to-play problem requiring Xbox users to be subscribed to Xbox Live in order to play.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Is Getting An Acclaimed Xbox Exclusive This Year

It looks like one of 2021's best Xbox exclusives is making its way to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 this year. The excellent Cyberpunk-themed action-RPG The Ascent released as a console exclusive for Xbox consoles last July. An impressive debut from Swedish developer Neon Giant, it's a sweeping sci-fi adventure set in a stunningly detailed dystopia that blends exploration with punishing tactical battles.
VIDEO GAMES

