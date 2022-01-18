Electric Truck Startup Founded by Faraday Future and Canoo Alumni Is Raising $28 Million

Electron Transport, a Los Angeles startup founded by alumni of electric automaker Faraday Future and military technology firm Anduril, is raising a $28 million funding round, per regulatory filings.

Dubbed a “stealth electrification startup” by its founders, Electron Transport has closed on $24.7 million and aims to raise nearly $3.5 million more, according to an SEC filing. The firm is developing an electric truck chassis, dot.LA has learned.

A number of companies are working to electrify trucks, including Irvine-based Rivian and Detroit heavyweight Ford. It is unclear whether Electron Transport is focused on pickup trucks, like the aforementioned brands, or commercial-use vehicles.

The one-year-old startup’s founders include Phillip Weicker, who co-founded Canoo—the electric vehicle maker that recently left Los Angeles for Bentonville, Ark. He and his co-founders, John Henry Harris and William Eberts, all previously worked for L.A.-based Faraday Future.

When reached by dot.LA, Harris—who is also an alumnus of electric truck maker Xos—declined to comment on the funding round.