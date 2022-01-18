Two Women Charged In Connection To Stolen Vehicle Investigation At CT Hotel

The Mayflower Motel. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two Connecticut women have been arrested for allegedly stealing a car from a motel and then hiding from the police.

Santoni Bass, age 59, of New Haven, and Aysha Toney, age 28, of Bridgeport, were arrested by Milford Police on Thursday, Jan. 13 following a report of a stolen vehicle at the Mayflower Motel at 219 Woodmont Road.

According to Milford Police, when officers arrived at the motel, an investigation led to the arrest of Bass who is accused of possessing the vehicle and hiding from police during the investigation.

The investigation also led to Toney who is accused of providing a false name to officers and had two active arrest warrants for failure to appear in court for a past tense larceny incident, police said.

Bass was charged with interfering with an officer and larceny. She was held on a $10,000 bond.

Toney was charged with two counts of failure to appear and interfering with an officer. She was held on a $26,500 bond.

