Following her arrest at the Hollywood nightclub Grandmaster Recorders on Saturday, Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham is considering legal action against the establishment. TMZ reports that the reality star and her legal team are exploring the possibility of a civil suit, claiming that she was wrongfully placed under citizen's arrest initially by the club's staff. Abraham's lawyer Kia Feyzjou told the outlet that the citizen's arrest was unlawful so she should not have been taken into custody by the police.

