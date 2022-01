"It’s old enough to have learned from lots of mistakes, but young enough to still go for the adventure," Sweetin wrote on Instagram today, one day after celebrating her 40th birthday days after attending her TV dad Bob Saget's funeral. "It’s finally feeling great in my own skin. It’s self-acceptance. It’s hustle. It’s knowing how to take care of my self and when to be totally selfless. It’s remembering that you’ve made it through ALL the bad days up until now. It’s finding joy in small things and not needing life to be big and grand all the time. It’s realizing your time on this planet is very limited, so you better fucking enjoy it. It’s about focusing on the “we”, not the “me”. It’s about looking inward and figuring out what the rest of it all is gonna look like." Oddly enough, when Sweetin appeared on Saget's podcast last May and said she was 39, Saget responded: "I'm going to die." They both lauged, with Saget adding: "I don't think I can die. I actually don't," while Sweetin said she doesn't think any of the Full House stars would die.

