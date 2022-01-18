ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drake: Was The Most Streamed Artist In 2021

By Don Juan Fasho
 3 days ago

Congrats to Drake on being the most-streamed artist of 2021.

He had  8.6 billion on-demand streams. 1 out of every 131 streams was a Drake song.

As you might recall, the rollout for Drizzy’s sixth studio album was long and messy, but that only seems to have fueled excitement around Certified Lover Boy, which dropped in September.
The seemingly endless Drake vs. Kanye conflict also appears to have boosted the dual album drops. But in the end, Drake has come out on top. ( LoveBScott )

