ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Daniel Radcliffe to Play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in Roku’s First Original Biopic Movie

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OgWMe_0dohiDr200

Daniel Radcliffe is set to star as Grammy-winning musician ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in the Roku original movie “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” The film is Roku’s first original biopic and will be available to stream exclusively on The Roku Channel. The project is produced by Funny Or Die and Tango. Yankovic co-wrote the film’s script with Eric Appel, who is also set to direct the project.

The official “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” synopsis from Roku reads: “The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle. ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” said Yankovic in a statement. “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming, added, “There clearly aren’t enough biopic movies about famous musicians and we were excited to shine a light on the incredibly true, unexaggerated story of Weird Al. This is sincerely the ultimate combination of talent, creativity, and friends, coming together to make something genuinely funny and we could not be prouder to call this film a Roku Original.”

“Weird Al” Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time and a five-time Grammy winner. The musician’s 2014 release Mandatory Fun was the first comedy album in history to debut at number one on Billboard’s Top 200 chart. Production on the biopic begins in Los Angeles in early February.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Bong Joon Ho Sets Next Movie at Warner Bros. With Robert Pattinson in Talks to Star

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, who made awards history with his genre-bending thriller “Parasite,” is making his next feature film at Warner Bros. Robert Pattinson, who will soon appear as the Caped Crusader in “The Batman,” is expected to star in the science-fiction story, an adaptation of Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel “Mickey7.” According to the book’s publisher St. Martin Press, the high-concept cerebral thriller is best described as “The Martian” meets “Dark Matter.” The tale is about an “expendable” — a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Nifheim — who refuses to let his replacement clone,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Emergency’ Helmer Carey Williams on Riding Comedy-Drama Line and Exploring Black Masculinity

Carey Williams (“R#J”) hits Sundance with “Emergency,” the feature he and screenwriter KD Dávila developed from their darkly comic short, also titled “Emergency.” The film follows straight-A student Kunle (Donald Elise Watkins) and his best friend Sean (R.J. Cyler) as they set to have an epic night of partying, with the goal of being the first Black students to complete their school’s legendary fraternity party tour. But when they discover a white girl passed out in their living room, their plans change: What happens if they call 911? Will they be believed? Arrested? Should they leave her on the sidewalks? Take...
MOVIES
Variety

Meat Loaf Helped Edit ‘Fight Club’ With David Fincher: ‘We’d Sit There and Watch 40 Takes’

Meat Loaf, who died Thursday at 74, will always be remembered for his contributions to rock music, but his career also spanned iconic films such as “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and David Fincher’s “Fight Club.” The musician starred opposite Brad Pitt and Edward Norton in the latter as bodybuilder Robert “Bob” Paulson. As Meat Loaf revealed to The AV Club in a 2016 interview (via Insider), his time making “Fight Club” involved more than just acting.  “I hardly spent any time in my trailer for almost 10 months,” Meat Loaf said at the time. “I sat next to David the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Freelance’: Alice Eve & Marton Csokas Join John Cena Action-Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: Alice Eve (Star Trek Into Darkness) and Marton Csokas (The Last Duel) are joining John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba in director Pierre Morel’s (Taken) action-comedy Freelance. As we revealed this week, the film is now underway in Colombia. The movie follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Eric Appel
Person
Al Yankovic
Variety

‘When You Finish Saving the World’ Review: Jesse Eisenberg’s War of the Woke

To see 17-year-old Ziggy Katz (Finn Wolfhard) on the street, you’d think he was a decent kid. He says no to drugs, he livestreams milquetoast folk songs that rhyme “foggy” and “doggy,” and he’s even comfortable sporting a pink knitted hat because gender stereotypes are so last generation. Alas, Ziggy has the rotten luck to be trapped in Jesse Eisenberg’s bleak debut “When You Finish Saving the World” where he’s surrounded by sin-counting idealists in a liberal midwestern bubble who consider the fame-seeking teen to be as unenlightened as the hairspray heads who once swaggered down the Sunset Strip —...
MOVIES
Variety

Sundance Player ‘Am I OK’ Puts Spotlight on Real-Life Friendship of Producer and Writer

Many life-defining friendships likely have a moment when the two parties look at one another and say, “This should be a movie.” It so happens that writer Lauren Pomerantz and producer Jessica Elbaum, best friends since 2004, had the skill set to make that happen. The sisterly bond shared by the women is the basis for “Am I OK?,” one of the most anticipated titles premiering at this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival. The indie stars Dakota Johnson and Sonoya Mizuno, surrogates for Pomerantz and Elbaum respectively, and is directed by work and life partners Stephanie Allynne and Tig Notaro. The...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Fresh’ Review: Modern Dating Is a Meat Market in Twisted Rom-Com Satire

Noa hates dating, and who can blame her? All the guys she goes out with are creeps. First she has to sit through some awkward dinner, answering the same old questions, while feigning interest in whatever the douchebag du jour wants to talk about. And then comes the part where he inevitably makes a pass, leaning in for a kiss or a feel, using whatever strategy typically works for him — sweet words, empty promises, perhaps Rohypnol — to get in her pants. #MeToo notwithstanding, modern dating is still a meat market, a concept that Mimi Cave’s sick but satisfying “Fresh”...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘The Aristocats’ Live-Action Adaptation in the Works at Disney

A live-action adaptation of the classic animated film “The Aristocats” is in early development at Disney, Variety has confirmed. “Peter Rabbit” director Will Gluck and “Onward” writer Keith Bunin are set to pen the script, with Gluck also producing via his Olive Bridge Entertainment banner. The original 1970 film follows a family of aristocratic cats — mother Duchess and her three kittens Berlioz, Marie and Toulouse — living a luxurious life in Paris. But when their owner’s butler finds out that the cats are set to receive a massive fortune, he kidnaps them and abandons them in an unfamiliar land — the country....
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weird Al#Film Star#The Roku Channel#Like A Surgeon#Billboard
The Hollywood Reporter

Jodie Foster Joins Annette Bening in Biopic ‘Nyad’ for Black Bear, Netflix (Exclusive)

Jodie Foster has joined Annette Bening in Nyad, a biopic on marathon swimmer Diana Nyad that has landed at Netflix. Directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, known for their documentary work, including the Oscar-winning Free Solo, are making their narrative debut with the drama. The project, produced by Andrew Lazar and Teddy Schwarzman, was developed by Mad Chance and Black Bear Pictures after being initially introduced to buyers at the European Film Market in March 2020. Nyad is a long-distance swimmer who, in 2013 at the age of 64, became the first person to swim the 110-mile distance from Cuba to Florida...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: 30 Years Ago, ‘Much Ado’ Marked Denzel Washington’s Bard Debut

Denzel Washington’s passion for Shakespeare is clearly not as fleeting as, to borrow from a certain playwright, a walking shadow. The two-time Oscar winner currently stars opposite Frances McDormand in The Tragedy of Macbeth, director Joel Coen’s take on the Shakespeare staple that’s now available on Apple TV+, and for which Washington earned a SAG Award nomination. But it was 1993’s star-studded Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Kenneth Branagh (whose latest, Belfast, is in the awards race alongside Macbeth), that introduced moviegoers to the actor delivering the Bard’s lines. Washington played nobleman Don Pedro, who overcomes the villainous scheming of...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel In The Works At Legendary And Warner Bros With Peter Billingsley Set To Reprise Ralphie Role

While Christmas has come and gone, Legendary and Warner Bros are looking to give a belated gift to us all, as sources tell Deadline the two companies have closed a deal for Peter Billingsley to star in A Christmas Story Christmas, a sequel to the holiday classic A Christmas Story, which will premiere on HBO Max. While not confirmed, sources add that Airplane star Julie Hagerty will play Billingsley’s mother. The script was written by Nick Schenk, who will also executive produce, and Clay Kaytis will direct. Billingsley will also produce along with his partner Vince Vaughn through their Wild West Picture Show...
MOVIES
Deadline

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Canceled At ABC As Network Parks ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog-grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC. Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season. Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec produced...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘The Batman’ Releases Two New Pieces Of Art To Tout Upcoming Film

DC Films/Warner Bros. sent out a Bat signal today, releasing two new posters to tout the March release of the latest film version of the Caped Crusader. Robert Pattinson is the star of the superhero saga, playing against Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sargaard, Andy Sarkis and Colin Farrell. The film is currently scheduled for an early March release. Set in his second year of fighting crime, Batman targets corruption in New Jersey’s Gotham City while chasing the Riddler. Check out the posters below. Vengeance lies behind the mask. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/iZ2XUyWg47 — Batman (@DCBatman) January 19, 2022 The Bat and the Cat – it’s got a nice ring to it. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ATo0OX36Kp — DC (@DCComics) January 19, 2022
MOVIES
Variety

First Look: Jan Bülow, Olivia Ross Star in Mystery Thriller ‘The Theory of Everything’ (EXCLUSIVE)

German director Timm Kröger’s mystery thriller “The Theory of Everything” has started shooting at the ski resort of St. Jakob in Defereggen, Austria. The film’s first image has been released. The cast is led by Jan Bülow, who starred in “Lindenberg! Mach dein Ding,” and Olivia Ross, a Paris-born, British actress whose credits include History’s “Knightfall,” Netflix’s “The Old Guard,” and the BBC’s “War and Peace” and “Killing Eve.” Kröger previously directed Venice Critics Week entry “The Council of Birds.” The screenplay was written by Roderick Warich (“The Trouble with Being Born”) and Kröger. Shot in Cinemascope, in black and...
MOVIES
KION News Channel 5/46

Louie Anderson, comic and ‘Baskets’ star, dead at 68

By Lisa Respers France, CNN Louie Anderson, an Emmy winner whose career spanned from stand-up and game show host to starring roles in TV and film, died Friday in Las Vegas from complications related to cancer, his publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to CNN. He was 68. On Thursday his friend, fellow comedian Pauly Shore, tweeted The post Louie Anderson, comic and ‘Baskets’ star, dead at 68 appeared first on KION546.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Female Actors Redefine Artistry in Filmic Adaptations of Books and Plays

An abundance of book-to-film and play-to-film adaptations this year have connected with audiences, many of which have women either writing and directing or turning in compelling performances. From period pieces that reflect pressing issues of race or toxic masculinity, to modern-set features showcasing deaf culture or the societal mores of motherhood, these ladies’ unwavering dedication to infuse their characters with an organic, captivating sense of realism makes these conversation-stirring pictures come alive in their capable hands. Rebecca Hall, the writer and director of “Passing,” wasn’t familiar with the history of the term, which describes covering one’s racial identity to assimilate into the majority. However, she recognized...
MOVIES
Variety

Sundance Horror ‘Hatching’ Brings Scares With a Bird Monster and Gymnastics Mom

“Hatching,” a Finnish horror movie premiering at Sundance, has two monsters at the center of its story: a grotesque bird creature and a pushy gymnastics mom. Helmed by Hanna Bergholm in her feature directorial debut, “Hatching” follows 12-year-old gymnast Tinja (Siiri Solalinna) as she struggles to live up to the high expectations of her mother (Sophia Heikkilä) — oh, and she discovers a mysterious bird egg and secretly cares for it in her room. Over time, the egg grows larger until it hatches a disturbing, bird-like monster whom Tinja affectionately names Alli. Tinja keeps the creature hidden from her family, and...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars: Only 276 Feature Films Eligible in Shortened 10-Month Period

The Oscars have announced that 276 feature films are eligible for this year’s Academy Awards, with nomination voting set to begin Thursday, Jan. 27 until Tuesday, Feb. 1. Last year, the Academy extended the eligibility year until Feb. 28, 2021 due to the pandemic, which produced 366 eligible films, the largest number of submissions since 1970. With only 10 months in this period, 2022’s eligibility list is on par with previous submission years. All of the presumed Oscar contenders are on the list including “Being the Ricardos” (Amazon Studios), “Belfast” (Focus Features), “C’mon C’mon” (A24), “Candyman” (Universal Pictures), “CODA” (Apple Original Films),...
MOVIES
Variety

Reese Witherspoon Becomes Latest Celebrity to Read a Bedtime Story to British Kindergarteners

In addition to Academy Award winner, Reese Witherspoon can add the utmost honor of becoming the first best actress Oscar winner to deliver a bedtime story for British kindergartners. Witherspoon is set to read a children’s book for BBC children’s channel CBeebies, which targets kids aged six and under. The “Morning Show” star will read “Extraordinary” by Penny Harrison. The CBeebies gig is especially on brand for Witherspoon, who’s something of a bibliophile herself. Through her production company Hello Sunshine, she launched Reese’s Book Club, which is curated by the actor and selects a book each month. The club has 2.2 million...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry Potter: Rupert Grint reveals the one condition that would let him return to franchise

Rupert Grint has revealed that he could be tempted to reprise his Harry Potter role of Ron Weasley – but only on one condition.The actor played Harry’s ginger-haired friend in all eight films of the popular fantasy franchise, ending with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in 2011.Though the world of Harry Potter has continued to be explored in the Fantastic Beasts films, some Potter fans have still held out hope that the stories of Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron, and Hermione (Emma Watson) could be revisited at some point down the line.Last year, reports claimed that a...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

45K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy