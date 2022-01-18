State police charge driver who was shot while allegedly trying to run over troopers

A 19-year-old man from Lyons Falls faces charges after he attempted to hit state police troopers and was subsequently shot by them Saturday in Oneida County, authorities said.

Joshua M. Doyle was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree assault and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, both felonies, as well as fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, troopers reported in an update.

He was arraigned in Oneida County jail's CAP court. Additional charges may be filed, troopers said.

The case still is under investigation, police said.

Troopers Kenneth Roberts and Joseph Pisani were on patrol at about 1 a.m. Saturday on Route 12 in Boonville when a pickup allegedly traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed passed them from the opposite direction, authorities said. Police turned around and attempted to pull the truck over, but the driver refused to stop, police said.

When the Roberts and Pisani attempted to stop Doyle by driving ahead, Doyle hit the side of their vehicle before entering a parking area just north of Plank Road in Trenton, police said. As the troopers left their vehicle, Doyle ignored their commands and drove in their direction. He was then shot.

State police declined to clarify whether Roberts, Pisani or both troopers discharged their firearm, and said the information would be released at a later time.

Doyle continued south on Route 12 before stopping to surrender in Trenton, police said. He was brought to the St. Elizabeth Campus of the Mohawk Valley Health System for treatment of a gunshot wound to his forearm before being released into police custody.

