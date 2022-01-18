ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

State police charge driver who was shot while allegedly trying to run over troopers

By H. Rose Schneider, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 6 days ago

A 19-year-old man from Lyons Falls faces charges after he attempted to hit state police troopers and was subsequently shot by them Saturday in Oneida County, authorities said.

Joshua M. Doyle was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree assault and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, both felonies, as well as fourth-degree criminal mischief, a misdemeanor, troopers reported in an update.

He was arraigned in Oneida County jail's CAP court. Additional charges may be filed, troopers said.

The case still is under investigation, police said.

More: State police: Trooper shot suspect who rammed vehicle, drove at officers

More: Rome house fire leaves one dead; firefighters face extreme cold temperatures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Agdg5_0dohiB5a00

Troopers Kenneth Roberts and Joseph Pisani were on patrol at about 1 a.m. Saturday on Route 12 in Boonville when a pickup allegedly traveling recklessly at a high rate of speed passed them from the opposite direction, authorities said. Police turned around and attempted to pull the truck over, but the driver refused to stop, police said.

When the Roberts and Pisani attempted to stop Doyle by driving ahead, Doyle hit the side of their vehicle before entering a parking area just north of Plank Road in Trenton, police said. As the troopers left their vehicle, Doyle ignored their commands and drove in their direction. He was then shot.

State police declined to clarify whether Roberts, Pisani or both troopers discharged their firearm, and said the information would be released at a later time.

Doyle continued south on Route 12 before stopping to surrender in Trenton, police said. He was brought to the St. Elizabeth Campus of the Mohawk Valley Health System for treatment of a gunshot wound to his forearm before being released into police custody.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: State police charge driver who was shot while allegedly trying to run over troopers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Georgia prosecutor granted special grand jury in Trump election probe

A Georgia prosecutor investigating possible 2020 election interference by former President Donald Trump and others has been granted a special grand jury to proceed with the probe. The grand jury requested by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will have the power to subpoena witnesses in an investigation that focuses...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lyons Falls, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rome, NY
City
Boonville, NY
County
Oneida County, NY
Oneida County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Lyons Falls, NY
CBS News

8 dead, dozens injured after stampede outside soccer stadium in Cameroon

Eight people have died after a stampede outside a game at the African Cup of Nations soccer tournament in Cameroon, while another seven people are in serious condition in the hospital, authorities said Tuesday. The death toll increased after two more fans were pronounced dead outside the Messassi hospital, police...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Trooper#The Observer Dispatch
CBS News

James Webb Space Telescope reaches its final destination

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope slipped into orbit around a point in space nearly a million miles from Earth on Monday. It's on a mission to capture light from the first stars and galaxies to form in the aftermath of the Big Bang. CBS News' Lana Zak has details.
ASTRONOMY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

526
Followers
343
Post
83K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy