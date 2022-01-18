ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

South Jersey Man, 32, Fatally Shot At Apartment Complex

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dL29f_0dohi8We00
Maple Shade police Photo Credit: Maple Shade PD

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot near a Burlington County apartment complex, authorities said.

An investigation began after Maple Shade police were called to Fox Meadows apartments just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday for shots fired. The victim, Ezekiel Sanders Jr., was found on Gardenia Drive with gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill, where he was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher.

The preliminary investigation determined Sanders was killed by the occupants of a vehicle that sped off after the shooting. No arrests have been made.

An autopsy will be performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood.

The investigation is being conducted by the Maple Shade Police Department and the Prosecutor’s Office. The lead investigators are MSPD Det. Brian Martino and BCPO Det. Kevin Sobotka.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that might be useful to investigators is asked to call Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or send an email to tips@mapleshadepd.com or tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

74-Year-Old Woman Killed In South Jersey House Fire: Police

A 74-year-old woman was killed in a house fire, authorities said. At 5:45 p.m. Thursday, Medford police, firefighters and EMS crews responded to the 100 block of Taunton Boulevard. Emergency responders arrived on location within minutes of the calls and found fire coming out of the first and second-floor windows,...
MEDFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Juvenile Shot In New Brunswick: Prosecutor

An unidentified juvenile was shot twice in Middlesex County, authorities said. The shooting occurred at 7:09 p.m. Thursday in the area of Throop Avenue and Redmond Street, according to county Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and New Brunswick Police Director Anthony A. Caputo. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect Detained In Double Fatal Lakewood Shooting: Prosecutor

A judge has ordered that a suspect in a double fatal shooting on the Jersey Shore remain detained, authorities said. Tyshaun Drummond, 39, of Toms River, shall remain in the Ocean County Jail pending trial on two counts of murder, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said on Friday. Drummond...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Maple Shade Township, NJ
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Jersey#Police#Apartment Complex#Jefferson Hospital#The Prosecutor S Office
Daily Voice

18-Year-Old Driver Killed In Route 1 Central Jersey Crash: Prosecutor

An 18-year-old driver died after her vehicle struck a vacant building on Route 1 in Edison, authorities said. Diana Somarriba, of South Brunswick, sent her car into a building on the southbound side of Route 1 near Fox Road around 10:25 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said.
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash Reported On Jersey Shore: Police

A motorist was killed in a crash on the Jersey Shore, authorities said. The crash occurred about 6:30 a.m. on Route 18 southbound in Marlboro Township, police said. Route 18 South in the area of Tennent Road and Route 520 was shut down until about 10 a.m., according to Capt. Stephen Levy, a police department spokesman.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

SUV Struck During Crash Slams Into Morris County Home

A car crashed into a parked SUV and caused it to slam into a Morris County home Thursday afternoon, authorities said. Emergency crews responding to the crash near Morris Avenue and Crane Road in Mountain Lakes found the SUV pushed into the home’s garage just after 3:20 p.m., the local volunteer fire department said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

16-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed After Shots Fired In Springfield

A 16-year-old teen was arrested in Western Mass after he allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired two shots. The incident took place on Thursday, Jan. 20, near Meredith Street in Springfield. Officers of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit were conducting surveillance on Eldridge Street when several individuals walked...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Hackensack Man, 44, Found Unconscious Near RR Tracks Expected To Survive

Hackensack police were trying to determine how a city man ended up unconscious behind a trash bin down the street from his home. The 44-year-old victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after he was found around 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the property of Prismatx Decal on Railroad Avenue next to the Leckie Bus Company lot and across from the NJ Transit tracks.
HACKENSACK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
200K+
Followers
34K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy