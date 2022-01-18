ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's when you'll be able to buy the Monsters of the Multiverse D&D book by itself

By Benjamin Abbott
 3 days ago
The Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse release date has been announced. The newest D&D sourcebook will hit shelves this May 17, 2022, and, like other Dungeons and Dragons books, it's likely to cost $49.95 in the USA and roughly £42 in the UK. Originally revealed as part...

#Dungeons Dragons#Multiverse#D D#Mordenkainen Presents#The Forgotten Realms#Eberron
