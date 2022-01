Sure, completing the story might feel like finishing things, but unless you find and defeat these fauve hidden Skyrim bosses did you really? There's a hidden dragon, a glacial giant, a vampiric demon, and more if you know where to look in Skyrim. Which is where this hidden bosses guide comes in. All of the creatures we're going to cover are just spoiling for a fight with the Dragonborn, and will give even the most hardened adventure a challenge. So, before you retire to your Thane's mansion and hang up your weapons for good, follow our Skyrim hidden bosses guide for some epic battles and final closure.

