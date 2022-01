One of the most important ways Sylvia Dollarson expressed love was through food — preferably home-cooked meals that were still warm. Dollarson, a longtime Portland activist who died last month at 79, was known for the countless meals she cooked for her family and for people experiencing homelessness. For years, she delivered food daily to people living outside and cooked meals at a shelter almost every week.

