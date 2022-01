Every time January 1 rolls around, I make a bunch of new year’s resolutions that I never end up keeping, and every time January 17ish rolls around, I make a bunch of promises about doing more to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. that I never end up keeping. But this year, it’s different! Not about the new year’s resolutions, I’ve totally already bailed on all of them and there’s no looking back at this point, but doing more to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr? This year I “have it in the bag” because this year I (and you) have two exciting different options to choose from, in-person or virtually.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO