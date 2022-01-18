Readers respond: An unhelpful view of the urban-rural divide

I’m sure people who know the importance of Lake Abert will contact The Oregonian/OregonLive about state agencies’ covering up their dereliction of duty (“Oregon’s Lake Abert is ‘in deep trouble.’ The state shut down its effort to figure out why,” Jan. 16). We have heard this story time and time again. Whether it’s the Oregon Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Quality, Department of Forestry, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Health Authority or some other state agency, the first step is a cover-up of mistakes, malfeasance and misinformation, and caving to private interests. It’s easier than taking action. And all of us suffer when we don’t hear about the damage that is done.

