Oregon State

Readers respond: An unhelpful view of the urban-rural divide

By Letters to the editor
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I applaud Mike Marshall’s systematic approach to electing Oregon’s next governor (“Opinion: The voters have a job to do,” Jan. 9), but I differ with him on the specifics. I do not agree that a changing climate and racial inequality are “existential.” The lack of...

www.oregonlive.com

The Oregonian

Readers respond: Portland is unlivable

My wife and I said adieu to Stumptown and couldn’t be happier. We fled Portland last year and moved to Oregon City seeking a higher quality of life, better schools and clean streets. I grew up in the metro area, so it’s tough to have left, but at a certain point a person has to vote with their feet when elected officials fail as miserably as they have in Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Starnes will protect us from wildfires

Many of us have felt the impacts of intense wildfires over the past few years. Our summer skies burn red and choke our lungs with smoke, and the views of our beautiful mountains, forests and streams are obscured by smoke and ash. In the worst cases, memories of family and friends are lost amid the smoldering embers of our homes and communities. It has become clear we’ve needed drastic change to prevent these natural disasters and strengthen our infrastructure to reduce the impact felt by many in our state.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the Unconventional Candidacy of Betsy Johnson

Last week, WW kicked off 2022 with interviews of five people with demands to change Portland (“Voices,” Jan. 5, 2022). The most provocative remarks came from Betsy Johnson, formerly a Democrat and state senator. Now she’s running for governor as a candidate unaffiliated with any political party. That’s not entirely a departure: Johnson, the Scappoose heir to a timber fortune and owner of a helicopter company, has long served as a brake on Democratic policy ambitions. She now pledges to save Oregon from Portland, which she describes as “an accelerating death spiral disaster.” Here’s what our readers had to say.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: State government’s lack of accountability

I’m sure people who know the importance of Lake Abert will contact The Oregonian/OregonLive about state agencies’ covering up their dereliction of duty (“Oregon’s Lake Abert is ‘in deep trouble.’ The state shut down its effort to figure out why,” Jan. 16). We have heard this story time and time again. Whether it’s the Oregon Department of Transportation, Department of Environmental Quality, Department of Forestry, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon Health Authority or some other state agency, the first step is a cover-up of mistakes, malfeasance and misinformation, and caving to private interests. It’s easier than taking action. And all of us suffer when we don’t hear about the damage that is done.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: No to a four-day school week

Public education, our students, working parents and businesses, will all be casualties in the battle over the four-day work week. I have recently watched the Democratic Socialists of America and labor unions introduce the concept of a four-day work week with no corresponding reduction in salary or benefits. Now we are seeing a similar trend in Oregon’s schools. The Portland Association of Teachers’ proposal submitted during negotiations would reduce in-person instruction for high schoolers to four days a week, and eliminate two hours a week of classroom instruction for elementary and middle schoolers (“Portland teachers union proposes self-taught Fridays for high schoolers, says educators need more planning time,” Nov. 30).
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Give voters a broader choice

Your Jan. 9 editorial “Follow Colorado’s lead in enfranchising Oregon’s nonaffiliated voters” nearly hits the mark. In Oregon, voters who decline to join a major party are barred from participating in publicly funded primaries for the state’s most important elected offices. According to state Elections Division data, registered nonaffiliated voters are by far the fastest-growing group of voters in Oregon – they’ve grown by 40% over the past six years. They are now the largest group of registered voters in 18 of Oregon’s 36 counties, and they are close to becoming the largest group of voters statewide. These are taxpayers who help fund the primary process, yet they are shut out. Likewise, many qualified candidates are shut out.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: I-5 project can help racial equity

We are at a historic moment as the federal government makes its largest investment in infrastructure in our nation’s history. Yet the city of Portland and its leaders are shunning the I-5 Rose Quarter Improvement Project and the opportunity it would bring to our region. Contractors of color throughout...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Oregon Democrats Do All They Can To Strip Away Anything Special

Elections used to be something special. Citizenship too. Not so much anymore. Everyone is automatically registered to vote whether they choose it or not. Kids are registered at 16, 2 years before they can even cast a ballot. “Election day” used to be just that. Now, it begins when ballots...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: City must improve disability needs

It is disappointing to read two recent city auditor reports detailing failures by Portland’s government to address the needs of people experiencing disabilities. The first report focuses on emergency management, noting that the “pandemic highlights [the] City’s long-standing neglect of people with disabilities.” The second report takes a broader scope and concludes that the “City does not ensure Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.”
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: In support of Newberg recall

Newberg School District voters are receiving ballots for the recall of board chairman Dave Brown and vice chairman Brian Shannon. I implore people to read the pro and con statements carefully and vote with their hearts, not their political affiliation. Shannon claims the far left is pursuing the recall. But...
NEWBERG, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: PPS’ discouraging note to teachers

Last Wednesday, minutes before my fellow Portland Public Schools teachers and I walked our students out the front doors of our schools, we received an email from our school district’s human resources department. The letter was negative, unsupportive, hostile and unwarranted and came across as a blanket threat, (“Portland Public Schools tells teachers it’s ‘unlawful’ to coordinate absences for illegitimate reasons,” Jan. 12).
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Oregon tribes respond to proposed betting machines in Grants Pass

Your browser does not support the audio element. Dutch Bros founder Travis Boersma wants to build a luxury dining and drinking facility with betting machines that he says would help make horse racing at Grants Pass Downs viable. Oregon’s indigenous tribes say the “Historical Horse Racing” gambling terminals take business away from tribal casinos and shouldn’t be approved. We talk to Justin Martin, member of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, about the HHR machines, the oversight of the Oregon Racing Commission and the way the state currently regulates gambling.
GRANTS PASS, OR
KATU.com

Oregonians weigh in on proposal to make indoor mask mandate permanent

PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregonians weighed in on a proposal to make masking indoors permanent as a way to avoid extending the temporary mandate every 180 days. If the mask rules are made permanent, the Oregon Health Authority said it would reverse the mandate when they are no longer necessary.
OREGON STATE
Duluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Society, democracy need us to do better

President John F. Kennedy famously said, “Ask not what your country can do for you; ask what you can do for your country.” How quaint. Pay your fair share of taxes? That’s for dummies. Get vaccinated for the common good? Enough with the jokes already. Nowadays it’s better to quote Margaret Thatcher: “Who is society? There is no such thing,” she said.
DULUTH, MN
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Patients should know their rights

I recently met a young woman who said she limits her doctor’s visits for fear of the cost. When she was in the sixth grade, she passed out at school and her teacher called 911. After she was taken care of, her dad warned her of the cost – $600 for the ambulance ride – and that warning has stuck with her. It is unacceptable that Oregonians forgo health care for fear of the financial burden it will place on them.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon’s newest billionaire wants to revive horse racing but tribal leaders say not so fast: Beat Check podcast

Travis Boersma helped start an iconic Oregon company, and the Dutch Bros cofounder is suddenly one of the state’s wealthiest residents. But in recent months Boersma’s other passion – horse racing – is suddenly at the center of a political drama. And Boersma is threatening to lay off more than 200 employees if his plans aren’t approved in Salem.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

