Luke Bryan debuts video for latest hit 'Up'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan exclusively premiered the music video for his new single “Up” last week on Facebook. The video was shot by Shaun Silva, a director with whom Bryan has worked multiple times in the past, including videos for “All My Friends Say,” “Country Girl Shake It For Me,” “I Don’t Want This Night To End,” “Crash My Party” and more.

Written by Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips, and Bobby Pinson, “Up” is the sixth single from Bryan’s No. 1 “Born Here Live Here Die Here” album that already contains five consecutive No. 1 singles.

The video is set in a barn where a small-town gathering is taking place. The crowd is watching film footage, scenes of weddings, homecomings, and football games. In the same barn at a different time, Bryan performs the song and is watching his own movie. Silva captured Bryan viewing his film for the first time, so his reactions are real and authentic.

The footage includes personal videos of his family while he was growing up as well as new footage shot in recent months, fishing with his dad, hunting with his two sons, holding his kids for the first time. At the close of the video, the people of the town are seen lighting lanterns to be lifted-up and released to the heavens.

“When I saw the footage of my boys with both their grandfathers and then the closeup clip of my brother basically looking at me, it was so overwhelming,” Bryan said. “I could not be prouder, not only of the message of this song, but also how this video turned out. I hope everyone enjoys watching it as much as I have.”

Since his debut, Bryan has garnered 27 No. 1 hits and has more RIAA-certified digital singles than any other country artist with 68.5 million. His worldwide global streams are 17.2 billion, and he has sold nearly 13 million albums. His headline concert tours have played sold-out shows for 12 million fans.

Bryan has won more than 50 major music awards, including five wins as Entertainer of the Year. His third and most recent entertainer win was awarded by the Academy of Country Music in 2021. Additional awards include six recognitions as a CMT Artist of the Year, NSAI Artist/Songwriter of the Year, the first-ever recipient of the ACM Album of the Decade Award for “Crash My Party,” seven CMT Music Awards, five Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards — as well as being named Billboard’s Top Country Artist of the 2010s, the Most Heard Artist of the Decade by Country Aircheck, and the Artist Humanitarian Recipient by the Country Radio Broadcasters last year.

This February, Bryan is set to return as a celebrity judge for a fifth season, alongside Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, on ABC’s “American Idol.”

