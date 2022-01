How I Met Your Father premieres on Hulu with two episodes, "Pilot" and "FOMO," on Jan. 18. They say the third time’s the charm. In the case of How I Met Your Mother spin-off How I Met Your Father — which follows the unaired 2014 pilot How I Met Your Dad, and a pair of unproduced shows in 2016 and 2017 also titled How I Met Your Father — the third time is the one that finally makes it to air. Created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who were also meant to helm the previous version, the show’s first two episodes premiere on Hulu on Jan. 18, with a further eight arriving individually. Its weekly release schedule could pose a problem, since its characters and situations often struggle to be engaging. However, its long-term hook could very well be the thing that brings audiences back.

