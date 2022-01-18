See the photos: Jacksonville Jaguars’ player buys multi-million dollar home in Ponte Vedra Beach

Rayshawn Jenkins (M. Robinson Photography)

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A Jacksonville Jaguars player has made himself at home in St. Johns County.

Property appraiser records show Jags’ safety Rayshawn Jenkins, who signed a four-year contract with the team last March, purchased a home in Ponte Vedra Beach on Dec. 30, 2021.

The two-acre property, which sold for $2,650,000, has a main house with five bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, an office and a pool, as well as a guest house and an insulated warehouse/garage.

The professional football player has plenty of space now, but when he was younger, he once had to share a room with three brothers.

According to his biography on Jaguars.com, the 27-year-old said he is one of 18 children and shared a room with three brothers. Daily, they’d alternate who would sleep in a bed and who would sleep on the floor.

“I liked growing up in a big family. It was never boring. We always had to fight for stuff because there was so many of us,” he said.

Take a look at his new home below

