ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WATCH: Bridge remains ‘undefeated’ after truck collision

By Michael Scheidt
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03sFGf_0dohfzOF00

KANSAS CITY, MO. (BRPROUD) – The truck tried to go under the bridge and the bridge won.

Around 2 p.m., on Wednesday, January 12, a box truck attempted to make its way under the Independence Ave. Bridge.

Does omicron cause loss of smell or taste?

As you can see in the video , it did not go very well.

The driver was not hurt during this crash .

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department opined that the bridge likes to give ‘flat tops.’

Evidently this happens about five to 10 times a year, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

The bridge remains undefeated and its never been damaged during one of these accidents.

In case you were wondering, as truckers approach the bridge, there is a 12.0 ft. clearance sign with flashing lights around it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Driver charged in deadly Homewood hit & run

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man has been arrested after he allegedly killed a 38-year-old in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning. According to the Homewood Police Department, 30-year-old Bernard Kartez Harris reportedly was the driver of the silver Dodge Charger that struck and killed 38-year-old Emery Jherrille Barnes Wednesday near a Homewood bus stop. […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

CBS 42

19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy