WATCH: Bridge remains ‘undefeated’ after truck collision

KANSAS CITY, MO. (BRPROUD) – The truck tried to go under the bridge and the bridge won.

Around 2 p.m., on Wednesday, January 12, a box truck attempted to make its way under the Independence Ave. Bridge.

As you can see in the video , it did not go very well.

The driver was not hurt during this crash .

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department opined that the bridge likes to give ‘flat tops.’

Evidently this happens about five to 10 times a year, according to the Kansas City Missouri Police Department.

The bridge remains undefeated and its never been damaged during one of these accidents.

In case you were wondering, as truckers approach the bridge, there is a 12.0 ft. clearance sign with flashing lights around it.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.