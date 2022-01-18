ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

“Jim Bits” 1/18/22, On today’s show, the guys talk 30lb cat in Westland, Ryan and his dad shoes, CSX Files, Movies with settings in Detroit, and much more!!

Video: The Official Fat Cat of Detroit

It’s safe to say that this is the fattest cat that Michigan has ever seen, and now he could be yours!. Mister is currently up for adoption by the Michigan Humane Society, he came to the shelter very over weight and needs to be taken for and put on a diet so he can return to normal size.
How Batwoman Just Made Marquis And Ryan's Rivalry Much More Interesting

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Batwoman episode “Trust Destiny.” Read at your own risk!. Batwoman had two versions of Poison Ivy on the loose in its latest episode, sort of. Poison Ivy is, of course, a name that speaks for itself, but I daresay both versions were outshone by Marquis Jet, who effectively crowned himself as Batwoman's version of the Joker. Marquis and Ryan’s rivalry just got a lot more interesting, and it’s thanks in large part to Mary.
This Cat Insists on Crashing His Dad's Auditions | The Dodo

Odie the Bengal cat insists on following his actor dad Wesley everywhere — even if that means crashing Wesley's auditions, walking on a leash or riding in a see-through backpack. For more of Odie and his dad, check them out on Instagram: http://thedo.do/odie_the_roadie. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals?...
Rebel Wilson's 'Pooch Perfect' Canceled At ABC As Network Parks 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire'

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog-grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC. Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season. Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec produced...
Auto workers vent frustrations after 32-year-old Ford worker dies of Covid-19

Chicago auto workers are expressing grief and frustration after another member of their industry died of Covid-19.Caleb Mateo Dye, 32, was a forklift driver at the Ford Chicago Assembly Plant in Chicago, Illinois. On 13 January, Mr Dye died at Ingalls Memorial Hospital after a month-long battle with Covid-19, the World Socialist Website reported.In a Facebook group for members of Mr Dye’s union, UAW Local 551, a post announcing his death said he leaves behind a wife and daughter.“Caleb was known as a loving husband and father,” the post reads. “He was so gentle and playful, and brought joy everywhere...
Another Michigan Restaurant Staple Closes Its Doors

Just when you think restaurants are starting to boom again following the past two years, we get word that another local favorite is closing its doors for good. I’m looking forward to the day all the restaurant-related news stories are about new, locally-owned establishments popping up and finding success throughout Michigan and the rest of America.
Lil Baby Allegedly Identified In Jayda Cheaves' Photo, Fans Aren't Impressed

Jayda Cheaves recently enjoyed a romantic night with her partner, sharing pictures of the beautiful home set-up that her mysterious man put together. There were rumors that rapper Lil Baby, Jayda's ex, was the one responsible for spoiling his longtime lover and according to some eagle-eyed fans, the Atlanta-based artist has allegedly been identified in the images.
Naomi's Barry Watson Talks Greg and Jen's Protective Lies, Playing a CW Dad After Being a Teen Idol on The WB

Everybody has secrets to keep on The CW’s comic-book drama Naomi, and when the second installment aired this Tuesday, it became abundantly clear the title character’s parents know a lot more than they’re letting on. Barry Watson, who costars as Naomi’s adopted dad Army Major Greg McDuffie, says his character and his wife Jennifer are lying through omission only because they’re trying to keep their daughter safe. “He’s a little more aware than he’s pretending to be both with the military and with Naomi,” Watson reveals to TVLine. “He knows who Naomi really is but he couldn’t let her know that,...
Meat Loaf Dead At 74: Rocker Passes Away With Wife & Daughters By His Side

Meat Loaf, the iconic rocker who had a career that spanned decades, has passed away at the age of 74. His family confirmed the news via his official Facebook page. (UPDATE: JAN. 21, 2022 AT 1:10 P.M. ET): The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Meat Loaf’s death to HollywoodLife. “I can confirm that Michael Lee Aday has been reported to our office as he has passed away. No cause or manner of death is available at this time.”
Actress Carol Speed Passes Away At 76

Actress Carol Speed has reportedly passed away at the age of 76 years old. Speed was best known for her roles in The Mack, Dynamite Brothers and Black Samson. She also appeared in NBC‘s Julia and played the lead in the 1974 film, Abby. “She will be remembered for...
21-Year-Old Rockford Man Brings Dream Store To Real Life

Wouldn't it be nice if there was a store just full of discounted merchandise you could shop at? Well, one just recently opened in town!. Born and raised right here in Rockford, owner Daniel Carrillo, 21, opened his very first business, Goodie Bin, on December 3rd, 2021. After studying Marketing and Communications, Daniel knew he was ready to be his own boss.
