ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

In Brief: Netflix douses 'Cooking with Paris'; Another awards win for 'The Power of the Dog', and more

By George Costantino
ifiberone.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like we won't be Cooking With Paris much longer. Netflix has decided not to give Paris Hilton's reality series a second season, according to Deadline. Inspired by her viral YouTube video, Cooking with Paris followed Hilton as she "navigates new ingredients, new recipes and exotic kitchen appliances," with assistance from...

www.ifiberone.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cooking with Paris: Netflix viewers furious after star’s show is cancelled

Netflix has decided to cancel Paris Hilton’s culinary TV show Cooking with Paris after just one season.On Monday (17 January), Deadline reported that the streamer had opted out of renewing the six-episode series after it premiered in August last year. Cooking with Paris chronicles the hotel heiress as she whips up a storm in her kitchen, while wielding diamond-encrusted utensils and wearing red carpet-ready outfits. Kim Kardashian, Saweetie and Demi Lovato were among the celebrity guests that stopped by Hilton’s chaotic kitchen in season one. In his two-star review forThe Independent, Ed Cumming wrote: “For Cooking with Paris...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Paris Hilton’s ‘Cooking With Paris’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton‘s Cooking With Paris will not be back as Netflix has opted not to renew the cooking reality series for a second season. The six-episode series, which premiered in August and briefly cracked Netflix’s daily Top 10 rankings, sees the media personality tackle a range of recipes, from savory main dishes to succulent desserts, with guests including Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, and Kathy and Nicky Hilton. Cooking With Paris showcased the host’s unconventional — and often chaotic — cooking practices. She flattens burgers with a diamond-encrusted spatula and dredges meat while donning a flashy feathered ensemble. Hilton executive produced along with Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and Rebecca Hertz. Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation produces.  
RECIPES
The Independent

The 9 Netflix shows that should never have been cancelled

Paris Hilton’s cooking show is the latest Netflix series to be given the chop after just one season.Appearing on Netflix in August 2021, Cooking with Paris saw the socialite and TV personality in the kitchen with her famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, her mum Kathy and sister Nicky, Demi Lovato and Saweetie.On Tuesday (18 January), Deadline reported that despite the show appearing in Netflix’s top 10 when it launched, Hilton’s show had not been renewed for a second series.Cooking with Paris’s axing follows a wide range of Netflix original shows that have been cancelled after one season. The streamer has...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Power of the Dog’ Wins Its 21st Best Picture Prize, Surpassing ‘Roma’ for New Netflix Record

Netflix has been looking for its first best picture Oscar for the past few years. With the winners now announced for the North Dakota Film Critics, “The Power of the Dog” takes home its 21st awards season prize for best picture. The streamer has now surpassed its best awards season record, set by the 20 best picture prizes won by Alfonso Cuarón’s “Roma” (2018). The last three awards seasons have seen the streaming giant fall short in favor of another film that benefits from a preferential ballot system. As a result, we’ve witnessed “Green Book” over “Roma,” “Parasite” over “The Irishman”...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Nikki Glaser
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Peter Farrelly
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Alfonso Cuarón
Person
Nicky Hilton
Vulture

Netflix Takes Paris Hilton’s Cooking With Paris Off the Menu

Some not-so-hot news for Paris Hilton today: Netflix has canceled Cooking With Paris after one season, Deadline reports. The six-episode cooking reality show premiered in August and featured Hilton making everything from blue marshmallows to turkey with the help of bejeweled gloves, a diamond-studded spatula, and plenty of glitter. Celebrity guests including Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, Nikki Glaser, Saweetie, Lele Pons, and Nicky and Kathy Hilton joined Hilton in the kitchen as her sous chefs. According to Deadline, Cooking With Paris briefly made it into Netflix’s daily top-ten rankings. While that evidently wasn’t enough to get the streamer to order another serving of episodes, we don’t see any reason why Hilton can’t just continue making cooking videos on her own. After all, the Netflix series took its title from a popular video of Hilton making lasagna that she posted on YouTube. RIP Unicornoli.
TV SHOWS
Detroit News

'Emily in Paris' renewed for two more seasons at Netflix

Emily appears to be staying in Paris a little bit longer. “Emily in Paris” has been renewed for two more seasons, Netflix announced Monday, just weeks after its second season premiered on the streaming site. Part rom-com, part workplace drama, the series stars Lily Collins as a Chicago native...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

SAG Awards: ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘The Power of the Dog’ Lead Film Nominations

House of Gucci and The Power of the Dog are the top film nominees for the 2022 SAG Awards, with each movie earning three nominations. The top TV nominees are Succession and Ted Lasso, which each scored five nominations. The Power of the Dog, however, missed out on the SAG Awards’ top category of best cast, with nominees there consisting of Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, House of Gucci and King Richard. While three of those nominees feature three star-packed ensembles with Belfast, Don’t Look Up and House of Gucci, only three actors from those films — Beflast‘s Caitriona Balfe, and House of Gucci‘s...
MOVIES
Empire

Golden Globes 2022: The Power Of The Dog, West Side Story And More Score At The Film Awards

In a time where the reputation of the Golden Globes and its controlling organisation, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, have taken some serious hits about its lack of diversity and other issues, the awards ceremony was less a glittering celebration of Hollywood and more an attempt at damage control, with lots of talk of charity work. The show was neither televised nor live-streamed and no celebrities showed up to present or collect their awards which were held as a members' dinner and announced via social media. Among the big film winners? The Power Of The Dog, Belfast and West Side Story.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Abc Audio#Roma#Italian#Bologna
tatler.com

Even more Emily in Paris: Netflix gives green light for Seasons 3 and 4

Following the debut of Season 2 of Emily in Paris last month, fans have welcomed the news that the show will be back for at least two more series. Netflix confirmed that the show has been given the go ahead for both Seasons 3 and 4, meaning Emily’s time in the French capital isn’t set to come to a close any time soon.
TV SERIES
The Independent

‘I’m going to say this kindly for the last time’: Ye demands final edit on Kanye West Netflix documentary

Ye has shared a message to the creators of a new Netflix documentary about his life, demanding he be given control over the final edit. The “Famous” rapper is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.On Friday 21 January, the artist formerly known as Kanye West posted from his official Instagram, writing: “I’m going to say this kindly for the last time. I must get final edit and approval on this doc before...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Woman thanks man for not looking at her when she was squatting at the gym and people are divided

A woman has thanked one of her fellow gym members for not staring at her as she does squats, and she is sparking a debate on social media for doing so.In a TikTok video posted on 1 January, @libbychristensen was squatting on an exercise machine, as a man was sitting on a bench behind her. @libbychristensen ty for your service kind sir #gymtok #girlwholift #YerAWizard ♬ The Golden Girls - The Main Title Theme - TV Themes “I just need to shout out this man who was behind me while it was hack squatting bc I...
WORKOUTS
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy