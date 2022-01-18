Earthquake Kills 26 in Western Afghanistan

The Taliban promised to bring peace, but fear reigns above all in the eastern city of Jalalabad, hit by Islamic State group attacks and reprisals, and with corpses appearing mysteriously in rivers.
In the evening, the inhabitants of the trade hub in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province hurry home before night falls and the shooting starts, fearing both IS and the indiscriminate retaliation of the Taliban.
Once a fringe force in Afghanistan, analysts say the local chapter of IS has been increasingly active since the United States agreed to a deal in 2020 with the Taliban to withdraw foreign troops from the country.
The fundamentalist fighters, who are opposed to any compromise with the West, are believed to have about 2,000 to 4,000 fighters in Afghanistan, against 80,000 Taliban.
Kabul [Afghanistan], January 21 (ANI): The Taliban's political inability has created an existential crisis for women of Afghanistan, thus endangering country's future, a media report said. At a time, when the issue of Afghan Taliban's recognition remains pending, a humanitarian crisis is looming: the dilemma of the virtually stateless people...
Kabul [Afghanistan], January 21 (ANI): As people residing in Afghanistan face the horrors of Taliban atrocities since the fall of Kabul, an expert believes that the Taliban are the root cause of all of Afghanistan's troubles and under their rule people are facing the most difficult scenario in the country's history.
A European Commission spokesperson has confirmed that the union has begun to ?re-establish a minimal presence? in Afghanistan. The European Union (EU) has become the first Western institution to "re-establish" its presence in Afghanistan after the EU member states and other nations abandoned the country ahead of the Taliban's takeover of Kabul in August.
Washington [US], January 21 (ANI): American intelligence agencies welcome the new year with a new worry that Islamist terror groups based in Afghanistan may be in a position to launch an attack against the United States between six months to a year. Washington suspects Islamic State of Iraq and Syria-Khorasan,...
A declassified report concludes that U.S. Marines who began shooting after a Kabul airport suicide bombing were not under fire, contradicting previous accounts. And they did not hit any Afghan civilians.
TEHRAN, IRAN - Iran, Russia and China on Friday began a joint naval drill in the Indian Ocean aimed at boosting marine security, state media reported. Iran's state TV said 11 of its vessels were joined by three Russian ships including a destroyer, and two Chinese vessels. Iran's Revolutionary Guard will also participate with smaller ships and helicopters.
GENEVA - Efforts to aid the tens of thousands of people affected by Tonga's disastrous volcanic eruption are beginning to gather momentum, with the first arrivals of aid by plane and boat from New Zealand and Australia. The full scope of damage and needs is still unknown. However, humanitarian agencies...
Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], January 21 (ANI): Thwarting a possible terrorist attack ahead of Republic Day, Punjab Police on Friday have seized RDX, a grenade launcher, two compatible grenades, nine electrical detonators and two sets of timer devices for IEDs from Gurdaspur. The police have also arrested one person. Inspector-General of...
Over half the personnel at its La Esperanza research base are infected with Covid-19 Nine unvaccinated and infected members of staff have been evacuated to Buenos Aires, after over half the 43 scientists and military personnel stationed at an Antarctic facility in Hope Bay tested positive for Covid-19. That's according to Patricia Ortuzar, the polar researcher who heads up the Argentine government's department of Antarctic affairs.
A new lend-lease system would empower President Joe Biden to ship arms to Kiev with fewer obstacles. A cross-party group of US senators have introduced a bill which seeks to empower President Joe Biden to send more military aid to Ukraine. The plan is to "streamline the President's current authority to lend the defense articles" to Kiev with the stated goal of protecting Ukrainian civilians from supposed Russian aggression.
