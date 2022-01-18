ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fear recording new LP

Cover picture for the articleLee Ving of Fear has posted an item stating that the...

Barrie announces new LP “Barbara” (watch “Quarry” video)

Brooklyn-based songwriter and producer Barrie Lindsay has announced her sophomore album as Barrie, Barbara, due out March 25 via Winspear. "Barbara isn’t an album specifically about grief or love," Lindsay writes. "It’s just an album where I let myself actually feel my emotions." Her statement about the album reads:
Eight Bells prep new LP ‘Legacy of Ruin’ (watch the “Destroyer” video)

Portland post-metal trio Eight Bells will release their third album, Legacy of Ruin, on February 25 via Prophecy Productions (pre-order). It was produced and mastered by Billy Anderson (Neurosis, Sleep, Melvins, etc), and we're premiering second single "Destroyer," a towering eight-and-a-half minute fusion of doomy riffs, black metal passages, and haunting, ethereal vocals.
Tears For Fears release new single, 'Break The Man'

On Thursday, iconic British duo Tears For Fears released “Break The Man,” the third single off their anticipated first studio album in 17 years, “The Tipping Point,” arriving Feb. 25 via Concord Records. Co-written by Curt Smith and Charlton Pettus, and co-produced by Smith, Roland Orzabal...
Effingham Radio

Tears For Fears Drop New Single From First New LP In 17 Years

Out now is Tears For Fears' newest single, “Break The Man” — a teaser from the group's first new album in 17 years, titled The Tipping Point. Rolling Stone reported will the collection be released on February 25th via the Concord imprint and co-produced by the band's Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal, along with Charlton Pettus.
American Songwriter

Elvis Costello Releases New Single ‘Farewell, OK’ Ahead of New LP

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have released their latest single, “Farewell, OK,” ahead of the group’s forthcoming LP release, due out Friday, January 14. “Like a lot of good rock and roll songs this began with a drummer down in a basement and a singer howling outside the backdoor,” The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Costello, said in a statement about the new song release. “It’s a blurred gaze, a drink too much, an accidental punch and a kiss goodnight all in the tumult of a dancehall”.
dancingastronaut.com

The Weeknd shares new ‘Gasoline’ visual, confirms ‘Dawn FM’ is second LP of a trilogy

The Weeknd has turned in a brand new visual for “Gasoline” from his brooding fifth studio album, Dawn FM. Beating an aged version of himself to a bloody pulp as the thumping, erotically charged atmosphere of the club floor envelops him, The Weeknd shares another masterful glimpse into his latest creative vision, as he navigates the grey space between this life and the next.
brooklynvegan.com

Camp Cope announce new LP ‘Running with the Hurricane’ (new song & exclusive vinyl)

Pre-order Camp Cope's new album' 'Running with the Hurricane' on ultra clear/baby pink moon phase vinyl, limited to 300 copies, HERE. Camp Cope returned in November with "Blue," their first new song since their 2018 album How to Socialise & Make Friends (our #1 album of the year that you can order on pink and black swirl vinyl). They said at the time that it was the first single from their highly anticipated third album, and they've now officially announced Running with the Hurricane, due out March 25 via Run for Cover (pre-order on exclusive vinyl). It was named after a song by Redgum, the Australian political folk group that Georgia Maq's late father, Hugh McDonald, was a part of, and Georgia says, "The first record was us diving into whatever Camp Cope created, the second album was us when we were in the thick of it, and then this album is about how we’ve come out the other side. And we’ve come out stronger, more loving, more peaceful and better friends."
Punknews.org

The Raging Nathans to release singles collections LP, have new album in the works

The Raging Nathans have announced that they will be releasing a singles collection. The collection will feature 20 tracks and is called Failures in Art: Sordid Youth Vol.2. It will be out via Rad Girlfriend Records and Brassneck Records. Along with the announcement of the collection the band also stated,
Alternative Press

LP believes there’s no new music without combining genres

LP has had a wild career. One where she’s amassed millions of streams, most notably on her 2015 breakout hit “Lost On You.” But prior to this came several major-label signings, a plethora of songwriting for other artists and a handful of her own albums. With her powerhouse vocals proving to be an indomitable force, LP has since been on a constant rise, and she’s ready to get going again with her sixth album. After spending the better part of last year itching to hit the road, a place she confesses where she “processes everything,” finally it seems Churches is ready to taste that freedom.
Spin

Eddie Vedder Announces Solo LP Track List, New Single Details

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has confirmed the tracklist for his upcoming solo album, Earthling, due February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic. The third single from the 13-song project, “Brother the Cloud,” is due out Friday (January 14), the same day “Earthling” will be available for digital pre-order, and follows the earlier release of the singles “Long Way” and “The Haves.”
brooklynvegan.com

Dark Meditation channel classic heavy metal and death rock on debut LP (watch a new video)

Dark Meditation are a promising new Seattle band, who, according to their Brian Cook-penned bio, describe themselves as "the bastard amalgamation of Venom and Judas Priest fighting it out on the Sunset Strip while Danzig and King Diamond cheer them on." You can hear that coming through in the singles from their upcoming Matt Bayles-produced debut album Polluted Temples (due January 28 via Satanik Royalty), which channel the riffage of classic heavy metal but also embrace the accessible hooks of hard rock and goth/death rock. (For a more modern comparison, Ghost fans might dig this.) They recently released lead single "Haunt of Fear," and we're now premiering second single "Desolation Days." The band tells us:
Punknews.org

Laura Jane Grace recording new material

Laura Jane Grace is in the studio with Alex Kerns and David Beeman. The musicians are laying down new tracks. LJG has not detailed if the material is for a solo project, a new group, or something else. We'll keep you updated.
brooklynvegan.com

Girlpool announce new LP ‘Forgiveness,’ share “Lie Love Lullaby” video

Los Angeles duo Girlpool returned in December with a new single, "Faultline," and they've now revealed that it's from their new album, Forgiveness, due out April 29 via ANTI-. It's their fourth LP and follow-up to 2019's What Chaos is Imaginary, and they made it with producer Yves Rothman. "A lot of my songs on this record are about relationship dynamics where I experienced frustration and pain, and struggling to hold a lot of complexity in my emotions” Avery Tucker says. “Writing Forgiveness helped me fit all those pieces into an acceptance: that my fate pushes me exactly where I need to go."
Punknews.org

Venom Prison release “Nemesis” video

Venom Prison have released a video for their new song "Nemesis". The video was directed and produced by Thomas Coe-Brooker. The song is off their upcoming album Erebos out February 4 via Century Media. Venom Prison released Primeval in 2020. Check out the video below.
Punknews.org

Knuckle Puck to release EP, share new song

Knuckle Puck have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called Disposable Life and will be out February 4 via Wax Bodega Records. The band have also released their new single "Gasoline". Knuckle Puck will be touring this winter and spring with Hot Mulligan, Meet Me @ The Altar, and Anxious and released their album 20/20 in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Punknews.org

Camp Cope to release album, share new song

Camp Cope have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Running with the Hurricane and will be out March 25 via Poison City, Run For Cover Records, and Specialist Subject. The band have also released the title track. Camp Cope released How to Socialise & Make Friends in 2018. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Punknews.org

Eugene Robinson's Bunuel to release new LP

Bunuel is the noise-rock band that includes Eugene S. Robinson of OXBOW and guitarist Xabier Iriondo, bassist Andrea Lombardini and drummer Frencesco Valente. The group will release their new album Killers Like Us on Feb 18, 2022 via Profund Lore records. You can hear the latest single, "Crack Shot," below.
Punknews.org

Protest the Hero announce rescheduled Canadian dates

Protest the Hero have announced rescheduled Canadian tour dates. The dates were originally set to take place in March but have been moved to June. All previously purchased tickets will remain valid at the new dates and refunds are available. Protest the Hero released Palimpsest in 2020. Check out the new dates below.
Punknews.org

Pillow Queens announce new album, release video

Pillow Queens have announced that they will be releasing a new album. The album is called Leave The Light On and will be out April 1 via Royal Mountain Records. The band have also released a video for their new song "Be By Your Side". The video was directed by Kate Dolan. Pillow Queens released In Waiting in 2020. Check out the video below.
