Police were called to manage an “unplanned” anti-lockdown demonstration in Scotland’s largest city.The event mainly focused on protesting against the vaccine pass scheme in place across the UK.In order to attend some events and venues in Scotland, people are required to show evidence of a negative lateral flow test or their vaccine passport – the latter being a record of how many jags they have received to prove they have been fully vaccinated.The protest is believed to have been organised by Scotland Against Lockdown, a group that runs campaigns against mandatory facemasks, the Scottish and UK Governments’ Coronavirus Act 2020,...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 13 DAYS AGO