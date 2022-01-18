Two New Storms Take Aim On Region

A more significant storm is possible Friday, Jan. 21 into Saturday, Jan. 22. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

An active weather pattern that started with a potent system that brought snow, ice, and damaging winds to the region will be followed by two new storms in the coming days, including a potential major Nor'easter.

A new round of wintry precipitation is possible overnight Wednesday into daybreak on Thursday morning, Jan. 20, with potential for a more significant system Friday into Saturday, Jan. 22.

"There will be another fresh injection of arctic air into the Northeast late this week, and as we have seen with this last storm, that can set the stage for a significant storm to unfold," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

Right now, there are two scenarios for the storm depending on the dip of the jet stream, Rayno said. If the jet stream dips farther inland, the chances increase for significant snowfall.

"In that case, the storm would tend to climb northward along the coast with the potential for snow or a wintry mix combination along the Interstate-95 corridor of the mid-Atlantic and New England," Rayno said.

In the meantime, things are looking slippery and cold.

Tuesday, Jan. 18 has started off with patchy black ice on what will be a clear, sunny, blustery, and cold day with a high temperature around 30 degrees and wind-chill values between 10 and 15 degrees.

Clouds with increase overnight into Wednesday, Jan. 19, as an Arctic air blast moves in. The overnight low will be around 20 degrees, with wind-chill values between 10 and 15 degrees.

"A light snowfall accumulation could result in snow-covered and icy roads for the Thursday morning commute," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Tuesday morning. "Monitor subsequent forecasts for updates on this event."

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a high around 32 degrees. Friday, Jan. 21 will be mostly sunny and cold, with a high in the low 20s.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.