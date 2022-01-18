What we learned from two dominant wins by the Ballard girls and a rebound win by the Bomber boys

The Ballard girls basketball team came back strong from its first Raccoon River Conference loss by sweeping Winterset and Adel-Desoto-Minburn in conference play last week.

The Bomber girls, ranked third in Class 3A, rebounded from a 47-42 loss to a North Polk squad rated third in 4A by defeating Winterset, 55-28, at Winterset Jan. 11 and A-D-M, 55-23 in Huxley Jan. 13.

The two victories put the Bomber girls at 12-2 overall and 8-2 in the conference.

The Ballard boys suffered a 69-55 loss at Winterset. They came back with a 57-52 victory over A-D-M to snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 9-4 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

The Ballard wrestling team suffered two RRC dual losses Jan. 13 at Winterset. The Bombers fell to Bondurant-Farrar, 49-21, and Winterset, 51-27, in dropping to 7-8 in dual competition on the season.

Here is what we learned from how the Ballard basketball and wrestling teams performed:

Girls use big runs to sweep RRC foes

The Ballard girls easily overcame a slow start against Winterset by dominating the rest of the game.

The Bombers turned a 10-6 deficit into an 18-12 lead at the half against Winterset. They scored 22 points in the third quarter to increase that advantage to 40-25 and continued pulling away in the fourth quarter.

The Ballard girls jumped all over A-D-M in the first half. The Bombers shut out the Tigers in the second quarter to build a 25-8 lead and coast to victory.

Ballard held Winterset to 25 % shooting. The Bombers made 10 of 22 3-pointers and posted a 34-18 rebounding advantage against the Huskies.

The Bomber girls limited A-D-M to 23.5 % shooting from the field. They also forced 22 Tiger turnovers and only committed seven.

Rigby leads balanced offense

Kylie Rigby had 13 points against Winterset and 12 versus A-D-M for Ballard. She combined to make 5 of 12 3-pointers over the two games.

Brooke Loewe put up 11 points, six assists and four steals versus Winterset and six points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists versus A-D-M.

Meg Rietz tallied 11 points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in the win over A-D-M. She finished with seven points and four rebounds versus A-D-M.

Lily Hillebrand finished with 10 points and seven boards and Alliyah Thompson scored seven points against Winterset. Thompson also had five points and rebounds apiece against A-D-M, Lily Beall put up six points, four assists and four steals, Brooklyn Baumgardner seven points and Hillebrand six versus the Tigers.

Boys make strong start stick vs A-D-M

The Ballard boys recovered from back-to-back-to-back losses to North Polk (65-64), Washington (77-68) and Winterset (69-55) by racing out to a big lead versus A-D-M and making it stick.

The Bombers led 19-8 after one quarter versus the Tigers. A-D-M pulled within five at the half, but Ballard went back up by eight after three quarters and held on over the final eight minutes.

Ballard shot 49 % from the field with 8 3-pointers versus A-D-M. The Bombers held the Tigers to 41.7 % shooting and a 5 of 22 showing from 3-point range and also forced 13 turnovers.

In the loss to Winterset the Bombers were outscored 54-38 over the final three quarters after leading 17-15 through one quarter. They only shot 34 % from the field and 4 of 25 from 3-point range and Winterset shot 49 % from the field and drilled 13 of 22 3-pointers, which was more than enough to offset Ballard's 34-26 rebounding advantage.

Hermann kept in check by Winterset

Ashton Hermann entered the week the leading scorer in Class 3A at over 28 points per game.

Hermann was limited to 19 points on 6 of 22 shooting against Winterset. He did pull down nine rebounds against the Huskies.

Hermann did go off for 34 points in the win over A-D-M. He made 14 of 22 field goals against the Tigers and added seven rebounds and three steals.

Bryce Haessig scored six points and Colby Calvert and Mason Gorsh five apiece against A-D-M.

Kale Krogh had nine points and nine rebounds with one block versus Winterset. Gorsh chipped in eight points and four rebounds and Jayden Cattell also netted eight points versus the Huskies.

Christensen wins two on the mat

Gabe Christensen won both of his matches for the Ballard wrestling team in its double-dual with Bondurant-Farrar and Winterset at Winterset.

Christensen, ranked fourth at 182 pounds in Class 2A by IAWrestle.com, defeated third-ranked Riley Hoven of Winterset in a 9-7 showdown. He also pinned Bondurant-Farrar's Andrew Hockett in one minute, 10 seconds.

Beau Warg pinned Bondurant-Farrar's Dylan Hayworth in 1:40 at 195 and Rhett Hedrick scored a 9-2 decision over the Bluejays' Aiden Carl at 152.

Ballard's Henry Christensen pinned Winterset's Jaydn Cooper in 2:43 at 220. Thomsen Harrison scored a fall in 2:44 over the Huskies' Zach Mortvedt at 145 and Jace Rhiner (106) and Jayden Swain (170) each picked up a forfeit against the Huskies.