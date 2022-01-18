ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

What we learned from two dominant wins by the Ballard girls and a rebound win by the Bomber boys

By Joe Randleman, Ames Tribune
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09mnDI_0dohf4bR00

The Ballard girls basketball team came back strong from its first Raccoon River Conference loss by sweeping Winterset and Adel-Desoto-Minburn in conference play last week.

The Bomber girls, ranked third in Class 3A, rebounded from a 47-42 loss to a North Polk squad rated third in 4A by defeating Winterset, 55-28, at Winterset Jan. 11 and A-D-M, 55-23 in Huxley Jan. 13.

The two victories put the Bomber girls at 12-2 overall and 8-2 in the conference.

The Ballard boys suffered a 69-55 loss at Winterset. They came back with a 57-52 victory over A-D-M to snap a three-game losing streak and improve to 9-4 overall and 6-3 in the conference.

The Ballard wrestling team suffered two RRC dual losses Jan. 13 at Winterset. The Bombers fell to Bondurant-Farrar, 49-21, and Winterset, 51-27, in dropping to 7-8 in dual competition on the season.

Here is what we learned from how the Ballard basketball and wrestling teams performed:

Girls use big runs to sweep RRC foes

The Ballard girls easily overcame a slow start against Winterset by dominating the rest of the game.

The Bombers turned a 10-6 deficit into an 18-12 lead at the half against Winterset. They scored 22 points in the third quarter to increase that advantage to 40-25 and continued pulling away in the fourth quarter.

The Ballard girls jumped all over A-D-M in the first half. The Bombers shut out the Tigers in the second quarter to build a 25-8 lead and coast to victory.

Ballard held Winterset to 25 % shooting. The Bombers made 10 of 22 3-pointers and posted a 34-18 rebounding advantage against the Huskies.

The Bomber girls limited A-D-M to 23.5 % shooting from the field. They also forced 22 Tiger turnovers and only committed seven.

Rigby leads balanced offense

Kylie Rigby had 13 points against Winterset and 12 versus A-D-M for Ballard. She combined to make 5 of 12 3-pointers over the two games.

Brooke Loewe put up 11 points, six assists and four steals versus Winterset and six points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists versus A-D-M.

Meg Rietz tallied 11 points, six rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block in the win over A-D-M. She finished with seven points and four rebounds versus A-D-M.

Lily Hillebrand finished with 10 points and seven boards and Alliyah Thompson scored seven points against Winterset. Thompson also had five points and rebounds apiece against A-D-M, Lily Beall put up six points, four assists and four steals, Brooklyn Baumgardner seven points and Hillebrand six versus the Tigers.

Boys make strong start stick vs A-D-M

The Ballard boys recovered from back-to-back-to-back losses to North Polk (65-64), Washington (77-68) and Winterset (69-55) by racing out to a big lead versus A-D-M and making it stick.

The Bombers led 19-8 after one quarter versus the Tigers. A-D-M pulled within five at the half, but Ballard went back up by eight after three quarters and held on over the final eight minutes.

Ballard shot 49 % from the field with 8 3-pointers versus A-D-M. The Bombers held the Tigers to 41.7 % shooting and a 5 of 22 showing from 3-point range and also forced 13 turnovers.

In the loss to Winterset the Bombers were outscored 54-38 over the final three quarters after leading 17-15 through one quarter. They only shot 34 % from the field and 4 of 25 from 3-point range and Winterset shot 49 % from the field and drilled 13 of 22 3-pointers, which was more than enough to offset Ballard's 34-26 rebounding advantage.

Hermann kept in check by Winterset

Ashton Hermann entered the week the leading scorer in Class 3A at over 28 points per game.

Hermann was limited to 19 points on 6 of 22 shooting against Winterset. He did pull down nine rebounds against the Huskies.

Hermann did go off for 34 points in the win over A-D-M. He made 14 of 22 field goals against the Tigers and added seven rebounds and three steals.

Bryce Haessig scored six points and Colby Calvert and Mason Gorsh five apiece against A-D-M.

Kale Krogh had nine points and nine rebounds with one block versus Winterset. Gorsh chipped in eight points and four rebounds and Jayden Cattell also netted eight points versus the Huskies.

Christensen wins two on the mat

Gabe Christensen won both of his matches for the Ballard wrestling team in its double-dual with Bondurant-Farrar and Winterset at Winterset.

Christensen, ranked fourth at 182 pounds in Class 2A by IAWrestle.com, defeated third-ranked Riley Hoven of Winterset in a 9-7 showdown. He also pinned Bondurant-Farrar's Andrew Hockett in one minute, 10 seconds.

Beau Warg pinned Bondurant-Farrar's Dylan Hayworth in 1:40 at 195 and Rhett Hedrick scored a 9-2 decision over the Bluejays' Aiden Carl at 152.

Ballard's Henry Christensen pinned Winterset's Jaydn Cooper in 2:43 at 220. Thomsen Harrison scored a fall in 2:44 over the Huskies' Zach Mortvedt at 145 and Jace Rhiner (106) and Jayden Swain (170) each picked up a forfeit against the Huskies.

Comments / 0

Related
Nisqually Valley News

Rainier Girls Win Two Games, Boys Drop One

The Rainier girls Mountaineers are building a hot streak, winning four consecutive games in Central 2B competition and sitting second in conference standings. Following victories over Napavine and Morton-White Pass, the girls hosted Stevenson on Tuesday, Jan. 11 and Adna on Thursday, Jan. 13. In their first game of the...
EDUCATION
selmasun.com

Morgan varsity boys get two wins in basketball, girls fall

Morgan Academy varsity and junior varsity boys basketball took on Fort Dale and Clarke Prep Jan. 4 and 6 with the varsity boys coming away with two wins. Under the leadership of head basketball coach Matthew Allen, the Senators defeated Fort Dale in Greenville 61-36 and defeated Clark Prep at home 53-35. A game with Monroe was moved to Jan. 14 at Monroeville.
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bombers#Winterset#Rrc#Tigers
Dodge City Daily Globe

DCHS wrestling: Boys rebound with win over Hays

Hopefully last week’s loss to Garden City can serve as a wakeup call to the Red Demons boys wrestling team. Its latest matchup was a good indication of getting back on the right track. The Red Demons came out firing against a much improved Hays team then years prior.
HAYS, KS
crawfordcountynow.com

Wynford girls win, boys fall at East Knox

MOUNT VERNON — The Wynford boys’ varsity bowling team fell short to East Knox at Colonial Lanes Wednesday by a score of 2,204 to 2,022. The top Royal bowler was junior Sebastian Prince with a series of 371. Junior Tyler Binder followed with a pin count of 356.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Atlantic City Press

St. Joe boys basketball team rebounds from adversity with win over Holy Spirit

St. Joseph Academy boys basketball team rebounded from adversity with one of its most impressive performance of the season Thursday night. The Wildcats controlled the game from the opening tip and beat Holy Spirit 60-41 in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game. The win came two days after Lower Cape May upset St. Joe in overtime. The Wildcats had lost three of their last four games heading into Thursday.
HIGH SCHOOL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow Named Big East Freshman For The Eighth Time; An Award That’s A Gift That Keeps On Giving

CHICAGO (CBS) – The best freshmen women’s college basketball player in the country is playing at DePaul and racking up a lot of individual awards, which is costing her a lot of money. Aneesah Morrow is not your average college freshman. “Out the gate when she came, like her first day here, we was all like, ‘she is a beast.’,” said Sonya Morris, DePaul Senior Guard. The Simeon alum has played like a beast. She leads the Blue Demons in scoring, is third in the entire nation in rebounding, and she’s been named Big East Freshman of the Week eight straight times. Matt: Did...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Grundy County Herald

Grundy boys fall to Cascade, rebound with thrilling win over Marion County

Despite dropping their district opener 98-67 Friday to Cascade High School, the Yellow Jackets capped off the week with a buzzer beater to sink Marion County 45-43 last Saturday at Ricky Richards Gym. In the week’s first contest, Grundy County (9-6, 0-1 District 7-AA) struggled against Cascade to open district...
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
The Des Moines Register

Iowa State women's basketball star Ashley Joens returns to practice Friday, cleared for big game at Baylor

AMES — Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly didn’t even wait for the biggest question surrounding his team to pop up when meeting with reporters at the team’s practice’s facility Friday afternoon. “We’ll start with the obvious,” Fennelly said with a smile before taking questions. “Ashley Joens will be at practice today. So, she’s back. So, we are done, right?” ...
AMES, IA
Fountain Hills Times

Two more wins for boys basketball

The Fountain Hills High School boys basketball team improved to 12-4 on the season and 3-0 in 2022 last week. The Falcons went on the road on Monday, Jan. 10, and defeated region opponent Chino Valley 60-29. Two days later, the Falcons defended home court and beat Payson 73-50 on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
kingsburyjournal.com

De Smet girls and boys get wins at Howard

The De Smet girls basketball team had another exciting night of good basketball when they headed south to Howard Tues., Jan. 11 to match up against the Tigers. The Tigers jumped to an early lead of 9-0 with 4 ½-minutes left in the first, when De Smet took a timeout to talk things over. The Bulldogs came out and Jada Burke drove to the basket, drawing the foul and sinking both free throws. Howard did a good job shutting De Smet's inside post-play game down, so the Bulldogs started working the ball around to find the other open shots. With the Bulldogs making a few really big defensive stops at the end of the second quarter, they were able to tie the score up going into halftime.
DE SMET, SD
thewashingtondailynews.com

Washington boys, Northside girls win

The Washington High School varsity boys won for the second straight night, 97-62, over Northside Thursday night inside Dave Smith Gym. Fresh from a road win at SouthWest Edgecombe Wednesday, the Pam Pack (8-5) blasted out of the gate with 32 points in the first quarter on the way to 52-27 halftime lead.
WASHINGTON, NC
Amest Tribune

Amest Tribune

95
Followers
219
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ames, IA from The Ames Tribune.

 http://amestribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy