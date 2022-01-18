ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'How I Met Your Father' delivers stale gender flip on the 'Mother' format

By Review by Brian Lowry
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — "How I Met Your Father" is billed as a sequel, not a reboot, since it incorporates a few elements of the original CBS series that ended in 2014, as opposed to just flipping the gender on it. Whatever one chooses to call it (and it's a distinction without much...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Griselda’ First Look: Sofia Vergara Becomes Cocaine Queen in Netflix Series

Colombian cocaine queenpin Griselda Blanco is getting the Netflix treatment, courtesy of Sofia Vergara. The “Modern Family” alum stars in and executive produces the limited series “Griselda,” helmed by “Narcos” showrunner Eric Newman under his overall deal with the streaming platform. See Vergara’s transformation into Blanco above, in a first look at Netflix’s “Griselda.” Per the official series description, “Griselda” is “inspired by the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman, Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. A devoted mother, Blanco’s lethal blend of charm and unsuspected savagery helped her expertly navigate between family and business leading her...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Canceled At ABC As Network Parks ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog-grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC. Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season. Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec produced...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Kim Cattrall
Person
Francia Raisa
The Independent

The 9 Netflix shows that should never have been cancelled

Paris Hilton’s cooking show is the latest Netflix series to be given the chop after just one season.Appearing on Netflix in August 2021, Cooking with Paris saw the socialite and TV personality in the kitchen with her famous friends, including Kim Kardashian, her mum Kathy and sister Nicky, Demi Lovato and Saweetie.On Tuesday (18 January), Deadline reported that despite the show appearing in Netflix’s top 10 when it launched, Hilton’s show had not been renewed for a second series.Cooking with Paris’s axing follows a wide range of Netflix original shows that have been cancelled after one season. The streamer has...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Uber#Hulu
IGN

How I Met Your Father Premiere Video Review

How I Met Your Father premieres on Hulu on Jan. 18, 2022. Review by Siddhant Adlakha. More amusing than funny, the two-part How I Met Your Father premiere presents a bog-standard multi-camera sitcom that neither treads interesting stylistic ground the way its predecessor did, nor presents characters or relationships that are nearly as engaging. It does, however, feature a long-term narrative hook that could prove to be its saving grace.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Heather Gay Reacts To Mary Cosby Calling Her “Chubby”

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is bringing it again this season. These winter queens know how to stir up plenty of drama and throw lots of hilarious shade. Heather Gay is a fan favorite, and I love her. Heather is RHOSLC co-star Jen Shah’s ride-or-die.  It is still a bit confusing why Heather is […] The post Heather Gay Reacts To Mary Cosby Calling Her “Chubby” appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
thecinemaholic.com

Is Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson in How I Met Your Father?

Out of all the memorable characters of CBS’ sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ Neil Patrick Harris‘ Barney Stinson stands apart with his suave and confidence. Barney’s outrageous tricks and ways to lure women is a pivotal part of the show’s narrative, and he holds a “legen-wait for it-dary” place in the hearts of the fans. Naturally, admirers of the character must be wondering about the prospects of seeing the return of Barney in the show’s standalone sequel, ‘How I Met Your Father.’ On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the involvement of Neil Patrick Harris’ Barney Stinson in the sequel sitcom!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Disney
d23.com

Meet the Characters of How I Met Your Father on Hulu

The brand-new original comedy series How I Met Your Father premieres today on Hulu with two episodes and stars Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma. In the near future, Sophie (Kim Cattrall) tells her young son how she met his father—a story that catapults audiences back to the year 2021, when Sophie (Duff) and her close group of friends were in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they wanted out of life, and how to find love in the age of dating apps and infinite options.
TV SERIES
KGET 17

Hilary Duff at heart of Hulu’s ‘How I Met Your Father’

There was great anticipation among fans of “Lizzie McGuire” when it was announced new episodes were to be produced. That happiness was crushed when the series never happened. Those fans can take a little comfort in the fact that “Lizzie McGuire” star Hilary Duff is starring in a...
TV SERIES
People

TheYoung and the Restless Star Camryn Grimes Gets Engaged in Up-Themed Proposal

On January 7, the Young and the Restless actress, 32, said "yes" to her partner, Brock Powell's sweet Up-themed proposal — and PEOPLE has the exclusive photos. "It was my on my birthday, which I famously hate, and the day was hectic," Grimes exclusively tells PEOPLE. "All I knew was that there was a dinner that night and so I couldn't understand why Brock had me running around all day. We ended up running late for dinner and Brock said he had to stop at the house first, we pull up and he grabs our dog Riley and asks me to get out of the car and join him. He escorts me to the backyard which was lit with markets lights and candles and balloons everywhere! Then he got down on one knee and popped the question!"
RELATIONSHIPS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

'How I Met Your Father' is almost as adorable as the sitcom that inspired it

Two previous attempts to create a "How I Met Your Mother" spinoff never saw the light of day. Well, third time's the charm. The concept is pretty much the same; it's just that the genders have switched places. Hilary Duff is a little grating as the lovesick lead, but the writers leave plenty of screen time to the top-notch supporting cast, which includes newcomer Tien Tran as a small-town transplant who's always a New York minute away from a panic attack. Keep an eye out for clever nods to the original CBS sitcom. Tuesday on Hulu.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
/Film

How I Met Your Father Review: An Immediately Likable New Chapter

The story of "How I Met Your Father" was a long one, even before Kim Cattrall's Sophie sat down in the year 2050 to tell it to her son. The idea of a "How I Met Your Mother" spin-off series was first announced in 2013, before the much-loved sitcom even ended, but didn't come to fruition until nearly a decade later. Now, "How I Met Your Father" is finally here, and it brings with it both the exhilaration of a brand new story, and the easy familiarity of one we already loved. It feels like sliding back into the well-worn bar booth, but this time, with a new group of friends.
TV SERIES
Newsday

'How I Met Your Father' review: The shaggy-dog story returns

WHAT IT'S ABOUT Sophie (Hilary Duff) is a New York based-photographer just getting her career on track while her love life veers badly off. She's just met a nice guy via Tinder, Ian (Daniel Augustin, "David Makes Man") but there's a complication (he's about to move to Australia). Her roommate, Valentina (Francia Raisa, "Grown-ish"), is just back from London Fashion Week with new boyfriend, Charlie (Tom Ainsley). Then, after meeting Jesse (Christopher Lowell, "GLOW") and his friend Sid (Suraj Sharma,"God Friended Me") — who is trying to get a new bar off the ground — during an Uber ride, Sophie's prospects either improve or lead to another dead end. Viewers won't know which know until the series' end because like "How I Met Your Mother,'' this is all about Sophie telling her son in the year 2050 (Kim Cattrall plays the future Sophie, reclining on a couch, sipping chardonnay) how she indeed met his father.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘How I Met Your Father’ EPs & Stars Tease “Standalone Sequel” To ‘How I Met Your Mother’ That Will Satisfy Both Diehard Fans & Newcomers – TCA

On Tuesday, the executive producers and stars of How I Met Your Father gathered for a virtual TCA panel teasing the Hulu series’ January 18 debut—noting that the series stemming from beloved CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother is not a reboot, as it has sometimes been described. Per writer, EP and showrunner Isaac Aptaker of This Is Us fame, the new series is in fact a “standalone sequel,” with plenty to offer to both diehard fans of How I Met Your Mother and those who have never seen it. “I think it’s important to know that we are our own show,”...
TV SERIES
CNN

CNN

838K+
Followers
127K+
Post
668M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy