'How I Met Your Father' delivers stale gender flip on the 'Mother' format

On January 7, the Young and the Restless actress, 32, said "yes" to her partner, Brock Powell's sweet Up-themed proposal — and PEOPLE has the exclusive photos. "It was my on my birthday, which I famously hate, and the day was hectic," Grimes exclusively tells PEOPLE. "All I knew was that there was a dinner that night and so I couldn't understand why Brock had me running around all day. We ended up running late for dinner and Brock said he had to stop at the house first, we pull up and he grabs our dog Riley and asks me to get out of the car and join him. He escorts me to the backyard which was lit with markets lights and candles and balloons everywhere! Then he got down on one knee and popped the question!"

