ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon scholarship for community college disproportionately going to wealthier students

By Alex Baumhardt
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2siFHt_0dohesAx00

Money to help Oregon high school seniors pay for community college has been disproportionately flowing to students with the least financial need.

At a Senate Education Committee meeting Jan. 12, Juan Baez-Arevalo, the director of the Office of Student Access and Completion at the Higher Education Coordinating Commission, told lawmakers that the Oregon Promise grant needed changes to help more low-income students get the help.

Currently, 80% of the money is going to students whose family income is too high for federal Pell grants. Such grants are awarded to those coming from households with income of less than $50,000.

About 40% of Oregon Promise dollars are going to students from families with a household income of more than $100,000, according to Baez-Arevalo.

The Oregon Promise grant was created in 2016 to encourage Oregon high school graduates and those pursuing their GED – a high school equivalency diploma – to attend the state’s community colleges by making it more affordable.

During the 2020-21 school year, more than $14.5 million in Oregon Promise grants were dispersed to nearly 9,000 students.

It is not a needs-based scholarship, like the Oregon Opportunity grant, which gets awarded to the lowest income students in the state. Any high school senior or recent GED recipient can apply for an Oregon Promise grant as long as they have at least a 2.5 grade point average or score at least 145 on their GED exam. They must fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and get in their grant application during their senior year or right after completing their final GED exam.

Nearly half of Oregon Promise grant recipients are low-income students, but they are receiving, on average, about $350 less than their higher income peers each year.

More low-income students are receiving the grants minimum award amount, $1,000, than higher income students.

This is because the Oregon Promise is a “last dollar” grant program. It kicks in after all other grants and scholarships have been awarded, like the Oregon Opportunity grant and the federal Pell grant, and covers portions of what’s left.

The purchasing power of the award has been eroded, particularly for the lowest income students.

– Juan Baez-Arevalo, director, Office of Student Access and Completion at the Higher Education Coordinating Commission

The maximum award amount has grown over the years as tuition costs rise, to more than $4,000, but the minimum award of $1,000 has stayed the same.

Students pay up to $150 per year in copays to receive the grant. For those who receive the grant’s minimum, disproportionately the lowest income students, it could mean they take in only $850 a year from the grant.

“The purchasing power of the award has been eroded,” Baez-Arevalo told lawmakers, “particularly for the lowest income students.”

He proposed changing the law so that the grant’s minimum amount would increase each year, like the maximum amount does, to keep up with rising tuition costs. He also proposed that they get rid of the copay and lower the minimum GPA requirement to 2.0.

The Regional Education Laboratory Northwest, part of the federal Institute for Education Sciences, found that lowering the minimum GPA requirement would increase participation in the grant program among low-income students, students of color, male students and students who receive special education services.

The typical Oregon Promise recipient is female and Hispanic, according to the Higher Education Coordinating Commission.

Despite increasing access and affordability for community college, the Oregon Promise grant has not created large increases in community college enrollment among the state’s high school seniors . In the 2020-21 school year, only about 5% of all community college students in the state received an Oregon Promise grant, according to the Higher Education Coordinating Commission. This is because most community college students in Oregon today are not coming from high schools, but are 25 years or older.

During the 2021 legislative session, Baez-Arevalo and the Office of Student Access and Completion had proposed updating the eligibility requirements and expanding the Oregon Promise grant to high school seniors and recent GED recipients planning to attend state public universities, Oregon Health and Science University or any Oregon-based, accredited, not-for-profit institution of higher education. It was not approved.

In an interview in November, Baez-Arevalo told the Capital Chronicle he and his office had been bringing up needed changes to the grant for at least the last four years.

The post Oregon scholarship for community college disproportionately going to wealthier students appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon soon could be on the mend from the pandemic with an expected drop in cases, officials say

Oregon’s short-term Covid-19 outlook remains bleak, Oregon’s lead epidemiologist said Friday, with hospitals nearing a peak in the demand for hospital beds and case counts skyrocketing. But after that, the situation could improve, according to Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist. “The omicron variant continues to cut a destructive swath through Oregon, fueling steadily rising […] The post Oregon soon could be on the mend from the pandemic with an expected drop in cases, officials say appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Large Oregon districts skipped ‘emergency’ teachers even as staff shortages grew

Last October, the state came to the rescue of school districts by opening the way to get people into classrooms who weren’t necessarily teachers by degree or training. But data from the state Teacher Standards and Practices Commission show that the state’s largest districts didn’t grab the lifeline even as they closed down in recent […] The post Large Oregon districts skipped ‘emergency’ teachers even as staff shortages grew appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Hospitals head toward ‘breaking point’ with Covid-19 patients, association chief says

The leader of Oregon’s hospital association warned on Thursday that a steady increase in Covid patients needing hospital care is pushing the state’s hospitals to a “breaking point.” Becky Hultberg, president and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, said during an online news conference that hospitals are treating dozens of new […] The post Hospitals head toward ‘breaking point’ with Covid-19 patients, association chief says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregonians invited to ‘Let’s Talk’ session to share what they want from an Oregon governor

News organizations and nonprofit groups in Oregon have teamed up to learn what voters want candidates for governor to be talking about as they compete for votes. They seek Oregonians to participate in a “Let’s Talk,” 90-minute virtual listening session to share their understanding of the race through the media. There is no cost to […] The post Oregonians invited to ‘Let’s Talk’ session to share what they want from an Oregon governor appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Capitol beefs up security, expects to spend $500K on security guards

The Oregon Legislature is stepping up security at the Capitol, to the tune of more than half a million dollars per year. Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, and House Speaker Tina Kotek, a Portland Democrat set to resign on Friday, announced last week that everyone entering the Capitol  must pass through a metal detector and […] The post Oregon Capitol beefs up security, expects to spend $500K on security guards appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

An alarming account of how a 2-year-old broke a political logjam in Oregon

Little known fact: my son, at age 2, played a role in ending an exceedingly long and ugly battle over the state budget during the June 2002 special session of the Oregon Legislature. This was the third special session that year and up to that point was one of the longest in Oregon’s history. The […] The post An alarming account of how a 2-year-old broke a political logjam in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State will add nearly 2,000 new contract professionals to ease overburdened hospitals

Oregon officials are working to discharge hundreds of hospital patients who have been languishing and taking up critically-needed beds because the care they need in the community isn’t available. The move is expected to free up hospital beds for the still-growing influx of Oregonians so ill with coronavirus they need hospitalization. State officials said Thursday […] The post State will add nearly 2,000 new contract professionals to ease overburdened hospitals appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon deploying 1,200 National Guard to help overwhelmed hospitals

In less than a week, Gov. Kate Brown has more than doubled the number of Oregon National Guard members being deployed to Oregon hospitals. “Our hospitals are under extreme pressure,” Brown said in a tweet on Wednesday. “Fueled by the omicron variant, current hospitalizations are over 700 and daily Covid-19 case counts are alarmingly high.” […] The post Oregon deploying 1,200 National Guard to help overwhelmed hospitals appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Education#Community Colleges#Scholarships#Oregon Promise Dollars#Ged
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State issued guidelines on rationing care, but hospitals have their own standards

Oregon hospitals and health care specialists are shoring up resources and adopting surge plans in preparation for an overload of Covid-19 patients. But that may not be enough to ensure everyone is treated if hospitals become overwhelmed. On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority released guidelines to help hospital systems ration care if they run short […] The post State issued guidelines on rationing care, but hospitals have their own standards appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Some Oregon school districts pause, ignore, or lack supplies for test-to-stay protocol

Testing meant to detect unvaccinated students exposed to Covid-19 in schools is hitting supply and staffing challenges, according to school district leaders.  As Covid-19 cases declined in November, the Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Education Department announced a new protocol to keep more students in the classroom. Under the program, unvaccinated students who are […] The post Some Oregon school districts pause, ignore, or lack supplies for test-to-stay protocol appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

In pressing Kristof for documents and answers, Capital Chronicle was pursuing facts

Nick Kristof cited his taxes, voting history and business operation in staking his right to run for governor. The appropriate next step for reporters seemed apparent: Let’s see the documents. That would provide Oregonians direct information about matters Kristof himself was putting in the public record. So, the Oregon Capital Chronicle asked Kristof for his […] The post In pressing Kristof for documents and answers, Capital Chronicle was pursuing facts appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Tested by one round, Oregon National Guard deploys for a second tour in hospitals

The Oregon National Guard is once again on the move to help the state’s hospitals. The order to do so came Wednesday from Gov. Kate Brown ­– less than a month after Guardsmen had completed the largest in-state mobilization in history. This time, up to 500 Guardsmen will be tasked to help as omicron surges, […] The post Tested by one round, Oregon National Guard deploys for a second tour in hospitals appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon reaches dire stage in pandemic as state issues guidelines for rationing care

The Covid-19 pandemic in Oregon has reached a dire stage, with the Oregon Health Authority advising hospitals how to ration care when they run out of beds, and officials warning the public that widespread infections will disrupt everyone’s life. During a news conference on Friday, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon’s state epidemiologist, said the highly infectious […] The post Oregon reaches dire stage in pandemic as state issues guidelines for rationing care appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Legislators resist electoral reforms in Oregon at their peril in the future

If you want to get a sense of emerging political issues, the kind that legislatures initially ignore and later scramble to get ahead of, a good place to start is to look at the ballot initiatives filed for the next statewide election in Oregon. There are 48 of these “prospective initiatives” filed for 2022. No […] The post Legislators resist electoral reforms in Oregon at their peril in the future appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

‘We’re definitely into the omicron wave,’ says Oregon’s top health care official

After watching coronavirus skyrocket elsewhere in the country, Oregon health officials are now tallying a spike in coronavirus cases in the state. On Tuesday, the Oregon Health Authority will be reporting more than 4,500 cases, marking by far a new one-day high, the agency’s director, Patrick Allen, told the Health Policy Board. Tuesday’s numbers always […] The post ‘We’re definitely into the omicron wave,’ says Oregon’s top health care official appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s state education director a quiet, collaborative force in the turbulence of pandemic

Colt Gill gets up at 2:30 every morning, thinking about his duty to the principals, teachers, students and school staff in Oregon’s 216 school districts and education service districts.  The director of the state Education Department is in action, answering emails, conferring with his deputy director Carmen Urbina and responding to text messages from school […] The post Oregon’s state education director a quiet, collaborative force in the turbulence of pandemic appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

With Oregon residency in question, Kristof won’t share documents

Gubernatorial candidate Nick Kristof won’t disclose tax and other records he says establish that he is legally qualified to run for office. Kristof has relied on the documents in making his case that he meets the requirement in the Oregon Constitution that candidates for governor have “been three years next preceding his election, a resident […] The post With Oregon residency in question, Kristof won’t share documents appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Health Care Heroes: Medford physician uses video visits to keep contact with patients

When the pandemic hit in early 2020, Dr. Nat Fondell switched to video visits with his patients. Many were reluctant to make office visits over fears of catching Covid-19. But Fondell had another reason for using video.  Just treated with chemotherapy for cancer, he was immunocompromised. Video visits had advantages, too. Fondell used it to […] The post Health Care Heroes: Medford physician uses video visits to keep contact with patients appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Kristof attorneys argue Yamhill has always been home for the gubernatorial candidate

Home is where the heart is – or at least that’s what Nick Kristof and his lawyers are arguing as they attempt to assuage doubts that the New York Times columnist turned Yamhill farmer has lived in Oregon long enough to be eligible to run for governor.  The Oregon Secretary of State’s office gave Kristof […] The post Kristof attorneys argue Yamhill has always been home for the gubernatorial candidate appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
YAMHILL, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Snow, wind and ice shut parts of 10 highways in eastern Oregon

Early Monday, wind whipped through the Columbia River Gorge as snow fell and ice formed on Interstate 84. The Oregon Department of Transportation had about 20 people working on the freeway east of Troutdale, trying to clear it up.  Plows pushed away snow while crews applied salt, de-icer and sand. But that wasn’t enough to […] The post Snow, wind and ice shut parts of 10 highways in eastern Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Salem, OR
257
Followers
145
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon Capital Chronicle, founded in 2021, is a professional, nonprofit news organization. We focus on deep and useful reporting on Oregon state government, politics and policy. Staffed by experienced journalists, the Capital Chronicle helps readers understand how those in government are using – or abusing – their power, what’s happening to taxpayer dollars, and how citizens can stake a bigger role in big decisions. Our journalists believe in fair, honest reporting that is also fearless. We are here to serve only the interests of Oregonians – no party, no business power, no private beneficiary. We are accountable to our readers for our performance. We strive for accuracy, but Oregon Capital Chronicle also is honest about its mistakes and promptly corrects them. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors guides the future of Oregon Capital Chronicle. Support through tax-deductible donations allows us to retain our independence – and to grow to serve Oregon with even more important journalism that otherwise is disappearing too fast. Oregon Capital Chronicle is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Capital Chronicle retains full editorial independence, meaning decisions about news and coverage are made by Oregonians for Oregonians.

 https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy