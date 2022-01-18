ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Steve Bello: 7-String guitar instrumentalist discusses new album, signature pedals, playing tips and the musical universe

By Caroline Paone
guitargirlmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey-based guitarist Steve Bello’s distinctive take on instrumental music is refreshingly uncontained. The long-time guitar/bass instructor has eight albums and several gear endorsements, such as with Ibanez guitars. His latest recording Mood Swings, produced by Bello, Jon Hanemann and Michael Sabatini (Attacker) drums, was engineered and mixed...

guitargirlmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Z94

DJ Ashba Says He Played All Rhythm Guitar on Motley Crue’s ‘Saints of Los Angeles’ Album

Former Guns N' Roses member and founding Sixx: A.M. guitarist DJ Ashba said he played all the rhythm guitar on Motley Crue's Saints of Los Angeles. The admission came Jan. 5 during an interview with the musician on Sirius XM's Trunk Nation, the show hosted by rock radio personality Eddie Trunk. During their conversation, talk turned to contributions Ashba has made as a session player, often without credit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Hear Marianne Faithfull’s Forceful ‘Vagabond Ways’ Demo for ‘Incarceration of a Flower Child’

Marianne Faithfull will give her 1999 album, Vagabond Ways, the deluxe treatment with a reissue due out March 4. She’s teasing the release with the demo recording for the album’s “Incarceration of a Flower Child,” a song Roger Waters wrote in 1968 but never recorded with Pink Floyd. On the demo, Faithfull sings along to a backdrop of acoustic guitars and one buzzy electric as she describes a scene of drinking cheap wine and smoking dope on Indian tapestry cushions. “Don’t get up to answer the door, just stay with me here on the floor,” she belts. “It’s going to get...
MUSIC
Variety

Meat Loaf’s Greatest Songs: A Dozen of His Best-Remembered or Most Unfairly Overlooked Tracks

When powerhouse vocalist-actor Meat Loaf eulogized composer-producer Jim Steinman last April in Rolling Stone, the singer – who died Thursday at age 74 – said of his “Bat Out of Hell” partner, “We belonged heart and soul to each other. We didn’t know each other. We were each other.” Meat Loaf (born Marvin Lee Aday) could not have stated the obvious better, as each man’s operatic, oversized talents were only matched by their level of grand theatricality, with thundering melodicism and melodramatic lyricism at the top of the list of their skill sets. The best Meat Loaf songs – even those without...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Five of the Most Iconic Signature Metal Guitars

Without electric guitars and their iconic designs and trademark distorted riffage, there would be no such thing as heavy metal. Since its inception in the 1960s, heavy metal has steadily gained popularity, with great artists of every generation from Tony Iommi to Jason Richardson leaving their musical impression on the instrument and genre.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ritchie Blackmore
Person
Steve Vai
Person
Jimi Hendrix
thebrag.com

Paramore’s new album to put ‘more emphasis back on the guitar’

In case you missed it, Paramore is reuniting. Yes, we are excited about it, and we are ready for any and all breadcrumbs about Paramore’s new album before its release. Late last year, Hayley Williams revealed to fans that there were plans for her to return to Paramore after reflecting on her solo album cycle.
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Scott Rockenfield Will Not Play on Queensryche’s New Album

Estranged founding Queensryche drummer Scott Rockenfield will not perform on the album the band is currently getting ready to record. The news comes via drummer Casey Grillo (ex-Kamelot) who has been performing live with the group since Rockenfield’s extended absence began in 2017. Rockenfield has been absent from Queensryche...
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Riffs#Guitar Solo#Music Industry#Pedal
Spin

Jack White Releases New Live Video, Discusses New Albums and Tour in Radio Appearance

More details are starting to come out about Jack White‘s big plans for 2022. Back in November, we learned that he’s planning on releasing a pair of albums in the coming months (April’s Fear of Dawn and July’s Entering Heaven Alive). Last month, the former White Stripe announced his globe-trotting “The Supply Chain Issues Tour.” Now, we know a little bit more, thanks to a recent interview with LA radio station Alt 98.7.
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

NEW! Orange Learn Graded Rock Guitar Books

Orange Learn, part of Orange Amplification, is excited to launch its Graded Rock Guitar Books. A brand new collection of study books for students looking for an alternate, thoroughly enjoyable way to learn to play rock guitar. This original series of new books provides everything needed to take accredited rock...
MUSIC
guitargirlmag.com

Mia Morris on single “Melodramatic”

Nashville-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist released her single “Melodramatic” last fall. Morris played all the instruments and mixed and recorded the single, and the accompanying video is done completely DIY. “The more we learn about making videos, the more my imagination runs wild when coming up with concepts. Unlike...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Revolver

Steve Vai Unveils Insane Guitar-Bass-Harp Hybrid Instrument "The Hydra"

Guitar virtuoso Steve Vai has teamed with Ibanez to create a one-of-a-kind hybrid instrument that looks like some kind of sci-fi weapon. Dubbed the Hydra, the creation that took five years to materialize is a hulking beast that's part electric guitar, part bass, part harp and then some. Essentially, it's...
MUSIC
iheartguitarblog.com

Steve Vai’s Hydra guitar is insaaaaane

Have you seen Steve Vai’s Hydra guitar? It’s a one-off made by Ibanez and the more you look at it, the more stuff you realise it has. Seven-string, four-string headless bass with half-fretless neck, 12-string with a different kind of half-fretless neck, Sympathetic strings, MIDI, coil split… it probably also has a garage door opener, one of those little Amazon buttons you use to order more laundry detergent, a slide whistle, a Rapid Antigen Test, snack drawer and a flea circus. I love it.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne Tributes Two Music Icons On New Album

Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne has announced that he will be releasing his new album, "Blues From Chicago to Paris: A Tribute to Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon", on March 4th. Wayne had this to say about the 17-track tribute record, "Memphis Slim and Willie Dixon were a team, and their styles worked great together. Out of many other blues piano players I've listened to, I found a unique playfulness between these two men, unlike the many other great blues pianists."
CHICAGO, IL
Santa Cruz Sentinel

‘Radio Waves’: Joan Osborne plays The Rio Theatre, releases new album

Joan Osborne’s new album “Radio Waves” is a collection of recordings the singer discovered while cleaning out her closets during early pandemic lockdowns. These 13 songs are favorites from live performances at radio stations by Osborne and her band between 1995 and 2012. The mixes are stellar and highlight Osborne’s powerful vocals and energized band.
MUSIC
wiltonbulletin.com

Epiphone Announces Billie Joe Armstrong Signature Guitar Series

Guitar maker Epiphone has teamed up with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong on the Billie Joe Armstrong Signature Les Paul Junior Player Pack, a new guitar and amp set designed for both beginners and pros alike. Available at Sam Ash Music, this Les Paul Junior guitar features a pure...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy