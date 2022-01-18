Steve Bello: 7-String guitar instrumentalist discusses new album, signature pedals, playing tips and the musical universe
New Jersey-based guitarist Steve Bello’s distinctive take on instrumental music is refreshingly uncontained. The long-time guitar/bass instructor has eight albums and several gear endorsements, such as with Ibanez guitars. His latest recording Mood Swings, produced by Bello, Jon Hanemann and Michael Sabatini (Attacker) drums, was engineered and mixed...guitargirlmag.com
