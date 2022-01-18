ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Ads may be coming to KDE, the popular Linux desktop

By Dean Howell
Neowin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQt, the framework that powers the KDE desktop, is announcing support for ads in client-side applications. This means that application developers will now be able to serve ads in traditional desktop applications like KdenLive. Windows users have been dealing with this in Metro UI apps since Windows 8 and it’s something...

www.neowin.net

