Deutsche Bank: Why Apple is a $200 stock

Powered by strong returns for shares of Travelers and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Thursday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 391 points, or 1.1%, higher, as shares of Travelers (TRV) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing about one third of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Travelers's shares have risen $8.40, or 5.2%, while those of Goldman Sachs have gained $8.63 (2.5%), combining for a roughly 112-point boost for the Dow. Microsoft (MSFT) Boeing (BA) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO