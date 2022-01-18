ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deutsche Bank: Why Apple is a $200 stock

Deutsche Bank says it’s time to take advantage of the dip at the start of 2022 by loading up on Apple stock, as analyst Sidney Ho raises his price target from $175 to $200. “Considering a healthy demand backdrop and Apple’s strong...

Nasdaq futures weaken after weak Netflix forecast; inflation concerns

Nasdaq 100 futures slipped on Friday after a weak forecast from Netflix coupled with inflation concerns sent its shares along with other streaming companies spiraling lower, with Wall Street’s main indexes headed for another week of losses. Reuters:. Netflix Inc plunged 19.6% in premarket trading after the streaming giant...
Richemont impresses Deutsche Bank with strong quarter

Deutsche Bank reiterate a Buy rating on Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF) after taking in the retailer's FQ3 earnings report. Analyst Simon Davies sats Richemont reported a very strong 3Q sales performance with constant FX sales growth up +32% to land comfortably ahead of the consensus estimate. "This drives a material 9-13% EPS...
Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.81% to $44.92 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $5.16 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
Stocks extend losses for third week; Netflix plunges

Stocks capped another day of losses on Wall Street Friday with the worst weekly drop for the S&P 500 since the start of the pandemic. Stocks have been falling amid concerns about rising inflation and the Federal Reserve's plan to raise interest rates from historic lows to try and curtail inflation. Low rates helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years.
Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) shed 2.22% to $2,607.03 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $412.30 below its 52-week high ($3,019.33), which the company achieved on November 19th.
Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) dropped 0.57% to $301.60 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.10% to 4,482.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. Microsoft Corp. closed $48.07 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) inched 0.06% higher to $996.27 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 1.30% to 14,154.02 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.89% to 34,715.39. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Tesla Inc. closed $247.22 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Travelers, Goldman Sachs share gains lead Dow's nearly 400-point rally

Powered by strong returns for shares of Travelers and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is rallying Thursday morning. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 391 points, or 1.1%, higher, as shares of Travelers (TRV) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing about one third of the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally. Travelers's shares have risen $8.40, or 5.2%, while those of Goldman Sachs have gained $8.63 (2.5%), combining for a roughly 112-point boost for the Dow. Microsoft (MSFT) Boeing (BA) and Apple Inc. (AAPL) are also contributing significantly to the gain. A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Why Apple is a ‘Strong Buy’ ahead of earnings

Apple stock is down roughly 9% from its early January highs ahead of its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial release on Thursday, January 27th, but shares are a ‘Strong Buy’ ahead of earnings. Benjamin Rains for Zacks:. Apple’s fiscal 2021 sales soared 33% to crush FY20’s 6%. Last...
Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq officially in a correction

Wall Street’s main indexes ended sharply lower on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq confirming it was in a correction, now down 10.7% from its November 19th closing high. Reuters:. As investors continued to worry about higher U.S. Treasury yields and the Federal Reserve tightening monetary policy, the Nasdaq ended...
