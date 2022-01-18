ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#GeneSEENY: The Genesee Brewery launches program to help Rochester, WNY, CNY businesses

By Dan Gross
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Always at the center of the Western New York craft beer world, and now they are doing their part to help other businesses in Rochester, Buffalo, and even Syracuse.

It’s a program called “#GeneSEENY,” and it’s a new list for cold weather activity lovers to find something to do. And of course, point people in the right direction for a beer afterwards.

The new program/online tool can be found at their website , and it centers around biking, hiking, skiing, and places to find Genny beer, particularly their Genesee Specialty Bock Beer, now that its available across upstate New York. Tasting notes below:

A classic Genesee Specialty, Bock is carefully crafted and lagered through the winter resulting in an exceptionally hearty, full-flavored, German-style beer with a slightly malty finish. Fans can pair it with their favorite local dish and experience their home state the way it was meant to be experienced.

The quirky history of the Genesee Specialty Spring Bock; turns 70 this year

With this program and hashtag, they are naturally also launching a social media campaign. If you post a photo to social media with the #GeneSEENY, you might be featured on the site! Only the best photos will be featured.

“Genesee season is all year long, but in Upstate New York, it’s easy to stay cooped up indoors through the colder months,” said Jaime Polisoto, Genesee brand director in a statement. “We want to encourage our fans to enjoy the great outdoors and all New York has to offer, 365 days a year. We are launching #GeneSEENY to bring winter fun to our fans this season and to support local businesses hit hard by the pandemic. So, get out, have some fun and enjoy a Genny!”

CNY will see first 5pm sunset this weekend

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – You might have noticed we’re slowly gaining more daylight during the evening hours. Our current sunsets here in CNY are just before 5 pm though that will change as we head into this weekend with our first sunset at 5 pm expected on Saturday. Just one month from now, we’ll […]
National Grid customers hit with rate increase in February

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Public Service Commission has approved a rate hike for the National Grid set to take effect on February 1st. Along with the rate increase, National Grid says that they will focus on energy efficiency, new technology to help their customers manage energy use, and alternatives for heating […]
MVHS employees appeal for kindness and respect amid pandemic

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic healthcare workers received support and were referred to by many as heroes, but now those frontline workers are saying the way they’re being treated has changed. MVHS frontline employees ask the community for kindness and respect as they continue to combat the pandemic saying […]
Cold, even for January

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Sub-zero temperatures and even colder wind chills are expected in Central New York Thursday night and again Friday night. Temperatures only reach the lower teens Friday afternoon. A high-pressure system keeps the weather quiet Friday with plentiful sunshine. Clouds will be increasing Saturday afternoon but will be another dry day. […]
