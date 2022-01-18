GeneSEENY: The Genesee Brewery launches program to help Rochester, WNY, CNY businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Always at the center of the Western New York craft beer world, and now they are doing their part to help other businesses in Rochester, Buffalo, and even Syracuse.

It’s a program called “#GeneSEENY,” and it’s a new list for cold weather activity lovers to find something to do. And of course, point people in the right direction for a beer afterwards.

The new program/online tool can be found at their website , and it centers around biking, hiking, skiing, and places to find Genny beer, particularly their Genesee Specialty Bock Beer, now that its available across upstate New York. Tasting notes below:

A classic Genesee Specialty, Bock is carefully crafted and lagered through the winter resulting in an exceptionally hearty, full-flavored, German-style beer with a slightly malty finish. Fans can pair it with their favorite local dish and experience their home state the way it was meant to be experienced.

With this program and hashtag, they are naturally also launching a social media campaign. If you post a photo to social media with the #GeneSEENY, you might be featured on the site! Only the best photos will be featured.

“Genesee season is all year long, but in Upstate New York, it’s easy to stay cooped up indoors through the colder months,” said Jaime Polisoto, Genesee brand director in a statement. “We want to encourage our fans to enjoy the great outdoors and all New York has to offer, 365 days a year. We are launching #GeneSEENY to bring winter fun to our fans this season and to support local businesses hit hard by the pandemic. So, get out, have some fun and enjoy a Genny!”

