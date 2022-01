ANN ARBOR, MI — Some more quality-of-life improvements are coming to an Ann Arbor Housing Commission property with the help of state grant funding. Residents of the eight-story Lurie Terrace senior apartment complex at 600 W. Huron St. have voted to use $200,000 in grant funds from the state for their top-priority building improvements: installing emergency call systems for individual apartments, converting tubs to accessible showers and providing building-wide Wi-Fi internet access.

