Raiders fire GM Mike Mayock, coaching search continues

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders fired general manager Mike Mayock just days after their season ended with a playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the AFC West franchise announced.

"We thank Mike for his contributions over the last three years in helping to form the foundation for the franchise to build upon in its future," the team said Monday.

Mayock joined the franchise in 2019. The Raiders went 7-9 that season and 8-8 in 2020. They went 10-7 in 2021 and clinched the No. 7 seed in the AFC, the conference's final playoff spot. The Bengals ended the Raiders season with a 26-19 victory in the wild-card round Saturday in Cincinnati.

Mayock's tenure with the Raiders ended with a tumultuous 2021 campaign. Coach Jon Gruden resigned in October due to an email scandal.

The Raiders released 2020 first-round pick Henry Ruggs III less than a month later after he was arrested on felony DUI and reckless driving charges for his role in a car crash, which killed a 23-year-old woman in Las Vegas.

The 2021 Raiders owned the No. 6 passing offense and No. 28 rushing offense in the NFL. The Raiders defense ranked 13th against the pass and 19th against the run. The Raiders defense ranked 26th in points allowed.

The Raiders promoted special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia as their interim coach when Gruden resigned. He is expected to be one of the candidates to be hired this off-season as the permanent head coach.

The team is expected to conduct interviews for their head coach and general manager vacancies over the next several months.