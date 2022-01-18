NHL Power Rankings: Panthers score their way to No. 1; drama heating up in Pacific Division

Welcome back to another edition of NHL Power Rankings here at Full Press Hockey. The Florida Panthers continue to be the class of the NHL. Florida is clicking on all cylinders and wouldn’t you know it, the Panthers remain number one in this week’s edition of the Power Rankings. However, the gap between the Panthers and the other top teams in the league is closing. Most of the divisions are still so wide open as it is no guarantee the teams at the top will be there come the end of the season. There really was not much change in the NHL Power Rankings this week especially in the Top 10.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO