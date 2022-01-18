ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL Power Rankings: Panthers score their way to No. 1; drama heating up in Pacific Division

By Austin Nivison
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the top four teams seemingly set in three of the NHL's four divisions, the only division with the potential to provide some craziness is the Pacific. As many as six teams could be fighting for four postseason...

Week 3 Rec Ball Power Rankings: 3 Undefeated Teams Lead the Way

Once again, team Tam/Chattopadaya finds themselves at the top of the league. Mukil Nair came up clutch on Sunday against team Lombardo/McGinn by sinking back-to-back threes in crunch time to give his team the lead. Sean and Ayush both had standout performances, which is becoming a common occurrence. Kevin Nunes continues to light up the league with his 2k-style movements and is on the verge of a breakout performance. Team Tam/Chattapodaya has a huge game this week against #3 ranked Seymour/Billinsky, so look for them to make a statement on Sunday.
uticaphoenix.net

NHL Power Rankings: Trendspotting every team from the last month

The NHL’s 2021-22 season continues to see some shifts in the schedule due to COVID-19 postponements, but some teams have weathered the storm a bit better than others. What is the key takeaway from each team’s play since mid-December? We break it all down here, while unveiling the latest 1-32 rankings.
NHL
fullpresscoverage.com

NHL Power Rankings: Florida Panthers Continue To Roll

Welcome back to another edition of NHL Power Rankings here at Full Press Hockey. The Florida Panthers continue to be the class of the NHL. Florida is clicking on all cylinders and wouldn’t you know it, the Panthers remain number one in this week’s edition of the Power Rankings. However, the gap between the Panthers and the other top teams in the league is closing. Most of the divisions are still so wide open as it is no guarantee the teams at the top will be there come the end of the season. There really was not much change in the NHL Power Rankings this week especially in the Top 10.
NHL
Fear The Fin

Pacific Division Weekly: All is not well in Edmonton

Get ready for a busy few months in the Pacific Division. The NHL has rescheduled the games missed due to COVID-19 and a lot of those games deal with Pacific Division teams. The NHL is utilizing the window between Feb. 6 and Feb. 21, a time that was previously set aside for the 2022 Winter Olympics.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

NHL Power Rankings: Time to step it up edition

It's too early for a playoff race and we're just starting to crack open the book of trade rumours, still two months out from the deadline. But if teams don't already have a good grasp on their realistic outlook for this season, or how certain players fit into those plans, those thoughts should begin to crystallize in short order.
NHL
Connecticut Post

Meet the Yale hockey players with NHL fathers: ‘Cool way to grow up’

Kevin Dineen played his 19th and final NHL season in 2002-03 so his son, Will, has no memory of his father skating for the Hartford Whalers, Philadelphia Flyers, Carolina Hurricanes, Ottawa Senators and Columbus Blue Jackets. Will Dineen, born in 2000, relies mostly on stories to appreciate his father’s playing...
NHL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule

The NHL will play 95 games from Feb. 7-22 as part of a comprehensive update to the 2021-22 regular-season schedule announced Wednesday. The update would allow all 32 teams to complete their 82-game schedule by the season’s original end date of April 29. The three-week window in February was previously designated as a pause in […] The post NHL announces extensive updates to 2021-22 regular-season schedule appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
NHL
CBS Minnesota

Wild Activate Joel Eriksson Ek From COVID Protocol

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild announced Wednesday that forward Joel Eriksson Ek has been activated from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, clearing the way for his return to the ice for the first time in a month. Eriksson Ek was injured in the team’s Dec. 20 game against the Dallas Stars. He was placed on injured reserve, and after coming off that list, he was placed on the COVID-19 list. Due to a leaguewide pause spurred by the virus’ spread, Eriksson Ek missed just five games in his month away. Before his injury, Eriksson Ek had 11 goals and nine assists in 30 games this season. The Wild’s next game is against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. The team is 22-10-3 on the season, good for fourth place in the Western Conference.
NHL

